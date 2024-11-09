Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Admits She Wouldn’t Have Been a Good Boy Mom Because Of Her Competitive Nature

Sep 3, 2023; Los Angeles, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams quarterback Matthew Stafford (9) with his wife Kelly with their 4 daughters on the field prior to the game between the Los Angeles Dodgers and the Atlanta Braves at Dodger Stadium. Stafford was at the game on Rams day. Mandatory Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea-USA TODAY Sports

It’s a good thing Matthew Stafford is a “girl dad,” because his wife Kelly apparently wouldn’t have made such a good “boy mom.”

Advertisement

The signal caller met his wife, Kelly, while the pair were attending Georgia University. They married in 2015, and have since had four children—all of them girls.

While Matthew doesn’t speak much to the media—especially about his family—Kelly has no such reservations.

In her podcast ‘The Morning After’s’ latest episode, featuring Matthew’s mother, Margaret, Kelly opened up about motherhood, her quartet of kids, and having boys:

“I think God was doing us a service in giving us four girls. And I think Matthew would have been a great boy dad, but I don’t think I would’ve been a good boy mom. Because, you know, I am competitive. And I would have probably pressured that little boy, and been not my best. So I think God gave us girls for both of our benefits.”

Kelly and Matthew Stafford are more than happy with the little family they’ve built. While Kelly was worried that her competitive nature might rub off negatively on a male child, she said she has no problems being hands-off with her girls.

“It’s great to experience both [boy and girl children]. But, you know, each child is different. You’re experiencing four different things with four different girls.”

As for her daughters becoming pro athletes, Kelly says there’s no pressure. According to her, just because her kids have a pro athlete for a father, doesn’t mean they have to follow in those footsteps.

While she doubts her resolve when it comes to imaginary boy children, she has it in spades for her girls.