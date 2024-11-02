Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Approves Taylor Swift Attending Travis Kelce’s NFL Games: “Why Can’t She Support the Man She Loves?”

Following the Rams’ victory against the Minnesota Vikings, Matthew Stafford and his family traveled to New Orleans to attend a Taylor Swift concert. Kelly, Matthew’s wife, described how amazing the weekend was and addressed the controversy surrounding her words about Swift.

Kelly sat down with Hank Winchester on the Morning After podcast. This edition was dedicated to Taylor Swift’s concert and Halloween. Gushing about the electric concert, the vibes, and the bracelet exchange, Kelly admitted to an underlying jealousy.

Last year when she said she wasn’t sure she could handle “another four months of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce coverage,” was drawn from this emotion. However, that perspective has changed as she has grown to see the other side of the story.

There wasn’t anything Taylor could do about it. Co-host Hank suggested that the pop icon could not have gone to the games, but, Kelly interrupted him and added:

“Why can’t she support the man she loves.”

Taylor Swift has been attending the Kansas City Chiefs home games this season, supporting her beau Travis Kelce. Kelly also admitted that she has never once said that she doesn’t like the pop sensation. In fact, she loves Swift and her music, which has a positive impact.

Nonetheless, she acknowledged that there’s “this cloud hanging over the Taylor Swift thing” because of how she reacted to the change in NFL dynamics brought by the star.

She added that the coverage Swift and Kelce’s relationship was receiving from the NFL was much more than actual games, and it frustrated her.

Kelly couldn’t watch her husband Matthew Stafford and others get sidelined

Kelly did not stop at the admission that she felt jealous of the attention Taylor Swift was getting. She also went on to explain the source of the emotion. She said-

“I was a little jealous of the fact that they were getting all this attention and all of a sudden the football game was the sideshow. So yeah, maybe I let jealousy get the best of me. And I watch my husband work his ass off and I watch all these guys who play for the league work their asses off and all of a sudden they’re like the sideshow. So that is where that kind of came from.”

She admitted that she couldn’t watch her husband, Matthew Stafford, and others, who work hard on the field, get sidelined because of the budding relationship between the pop star and the Chiefs’ TE. However, she soon realized that it wasn’t something Taylor Swift could control.

There has been a positive wave in the NFL due to Swift. Female viewership has increased and also the number of young girls who join their dads in watching the match has soared high. Kelly said that her girls have also come to love the game more now that Swift is adjacent to it.

Taylor Swift has undeniably become a part of the game as much as the game itself. The aftermath, as Kelly admitted, is “all so positive.” The initial shock has subsided and people are just seeing Swift and Kelce as two people in love. The focus, this season, has been back on the games and the thrill on the gridiron.