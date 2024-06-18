Matthew Stafford’s Wife Kelly Complains “Everyone Thinks She Hates Taylor Swift”

It’s no secret that Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce were at the center of attention throughout the entire 2023 NFL season. However, along with this attention came intense criticism. Even Matthew Stafford’s wife, Kelly, made a statement that she was tired of seeing the couple’s faces plastered everywhere, which sparked quite a backlash from the Swifties. Yet, it turns out that the internet personality didn’t actually have ill intentions.

During her recent appearance on the ‘Off the Vine’ podcast, Kelly candidly spoke about the speculations that arose earlier this year after making that statement about T-Swift. She went on to explain her point of view, noting that she bore no ill will. Her real issue was that the NFL was capitalizing on the relationship between Travis and Taylor, as well as Taylor’s presence, to gain higher viewership.

“Everyone thinks I hate Taylor Swift too,” Kelly said.“You know how — when you see people all the time on TV and you’re like, ‘I just don’t want to see it anymore’… I think that’s what bothered me is that the NFL was taking advantage of it. It just grossed me out a little bit.”

Kelly also went on to emphasize the love for Taylor in her household, mentioning that both her daughters are huge fans of the pop star and even have a Swift-themed room for themselves. Moreover, Kelly herself quoted a Taylor song during the podcast, indicating that she listens to her music.

Yet, after her initial statement about the power couple, her perception as a Swift-hater has become cemented in the minds of several fans.

Kelly’s Previous Statement and Its Origin

When the 2023 NFL season was in full swing, Kelce and Swift’s relationship almost became a sideshow that people came to watch. Moreover, for every Chiefs game she attended, Taylor would receive unparalleled amounts of the spotlight, which experts argue boosted viewership.

When the Chiefs advanced into the playoffs, Taylor’s presence on screen during post-season games became even more apparent. It got to a point where a lot of fans began voicing their annoyance, with one of them being Kelly Stafford.

“I don’t really care. But I don’t know if I want to see another four months of Taylor Swift Travis Kelce coverage. And if they win, we’re gonna see them everywhere, and now it is what it is,” Kelly said on her podcast, ‘The Morning After,’ according to Marca.

That said, Kelly’s statement makes it very clear that her issue isn’t with the individuals themselves but with the amount of unnecessary screen time the couple got from the NFL. And while speaking on the podcast with Kaitlyn Bristowe, she emphasized this sentiment.

She also mentioned how she is terrified of ever encountering Swift after how her statement was misconstrued. However, considering the friendship she mentioned having with the Kelce brothers, there may be hope of resolving things.