Maxx Crosby “Mind-Blown” by NFL’s Failure to Get Field Conditions Right in International Games

The NFL’s highly anticipated debut in Brazil didn’t go as planned, as the Packers and Eagles faced multiple challenges. This left fans and analysts quite frustrated with how the league handled the event, including Maxx Crosby. On his appearance on The Rush, the star defensive end criticized the league for its negligence and even attributed Jordan Love’s injury to it.

Advertisement

Crosby seemed baffled by the NFL’s inability to improve the playing conditions for their ‘offsite’ games. The situation was the same in Brazil, with players struggling to maintain their footing and falling left and right.

“The only thing that’s like mind-blowing to me is the fact that they can’t get the field conditions right — every time they do an offsite game,” Crosby said.

“It’s the same exact thing like people falling left and right, left and right. Jordan love gets hurt; like there’s a lot of sh*t that it’s like there’s a lot of risk,” he continued.

In the Friday game, the Packers quarterback slipped and fell, sustaining an MCL strain. Love will now be sidelined for 3 to 6 weeks, which, in Crosby’s view and that of many others, could have been avoided if the turf had been more suitable.

Crosby also revealed that in a previous Super Bowl, the field was covered with various ads and logos, which made it extra slippery. A similar issue occurred in Super Bowl LVII when the Chiefs and the Eagles faced off for the Lombardi. So, unfortunately, while the league benefits from increased revenue, the risk remains high when it shouldn’t be.

In Crosby’s opinion, traveling to locations on long flights was also an issue for the athletes as it put an extra toll on the body. And when they do reach the venue, they face restrictions and security risks, like in Brazil where the players weren’t allowed to go outside the team hotel.

But the pass rusher understands why the league is promoting international games. It aims to reach the level of fame that the NBA has achieved in countries like China, where players like James Harden have become mainstream celebrities.

Crosby was fully on board with the league’s business goals of “building the brand” in international markets but strongly asserted that the playing conditions need to be improved.

Does the NFL inform the teams in advance before international games?

As the conversation progressed, Crosby speculated whether the league informs its teams about international games in advance. He assumed that the participating teams would receive the news during the OTAs, which is quite worrisome, given the limited time for preparation.

But in all fairness, that’s not the case at all. It was announced in April that the Packers would travel to Brazil to face the Eagles in their international matchup.

So, preparing for a matchup that’s months away is quite doable. However, what can’t be excused are the team facilities, field turf, and most importantly, player safety. Hopefully, the league will take appropriate steps to address these issues, as it seems NFL international games are here to stay.