Tom Brady, Who Has Built a $250 Million Empire By Playing In The NFL, Almost Gave Up Football At The Age Of 27

Tom Brady is one of the biggest names in the world of the NFL. When he started off in the NFL in the year 2000, he surely wasn’t the talk of the talk. In fact, he went completely unnoticed for quite some time.

However, as soon as he got a chance to show his prowess on the highest level, he grabbed the opportunity with both hands and made the game his own.

He completely changed the fortunes of the New England Patriots and turned the team into one of the most consistent units in the whole competition. He stayed with the Patriots for almost two decades and ended up winning the title on 6 occasions.

Just when the world thought he was finished, Brady was roped in by the Tampa Bay Buccaneers in 2020 and his maidens Eason for the new franchise, the GOAT ended up winning another championship.

Tom Brady Battled Through Elbow Pain & Ended Up Winning Super Bowl XXXVIII

Tom has more Super Bowl titles than any single franchise in the history of the competition. His numbers are insanely good and for mere mortals, it is next to impossible to stay as consistent as he has been for well over two decades.

However, early on in his career, Tom had contemplated quitting football altogether because of severe elbow pain. “When I was 27, I almost retired from the game of football, because of elbow pain,” Tom said in a recently rolled out ad for TB12 Sports. “Now, I’m 45 years old and I’m still here.”

When he was contemplating retirement and battling through the pain, Tom decided to do everything in his capacity to get things right. He followed a strict diet and exercise regime, practiced well, and eventually, ended up winning a Super Bowl the same year.

Moreover, at 40, Tom became the oldest player to win the league MVP honors. He is now 45 years of age and the amount of hunger he has shown to win another ring is simply astonishing.

Although the current season didn’t start on a good note for Brady, his team is slowly getting back on track and it won’t be a surprise if they end up making their way to the playoffs once again.

