“You Can Call Me Crazy”: Skip Bayless Weighs in on Cowboys’ Playoff Chances After Dak Prescott’s 3-TD Game

Through the first five weeks of the 2025 regular season, 13 NFL teams have scored 100 more points. Of those 13, only two have a losing record, and the Dallas Cowboys are one of them.

Advertisement

CeeDee Lamb’s timetable for a return remains unclear, the defense is in shambles, and America’s team ranks 23rd overall in terms of rushing attempts. Nevertheless, they still have Dak Prescott, who is leading the league in passing attempts, completions, and yards.

According to the former host of Undisputed, Skip Bayless, the 32-year-old veteran, in spite of all his flaws, may just have enough magic left to save this season. “You guys can laugh at me, you can call me crazy. You can call me a delusional Cowboy fan,” Bayless precluded, “I still believe in this team more than I have even after these crazy four games they’ve played.”

Unfortunately, it doesn’t seem as if the oddsmakers out in Las Vegas are inclined to agree. Following their Week 4 tie with the Green Bay Packers, the Cowboys odds to make the playoffs have dropped to around +390, which are currently the 11th longest odds of any team in the NFL to reach the postseason.

Dallas will see a pair of relatively soft match ups throughout the next two weeks. They’ll first travel to Gotham City to take on a struggling New York Jets team, who are currently sporting one of the worst point differentials in the league.

After which, they will make their way down to the Queen City of Charlotte, North Carolina, to take on the lowly Carolina Panthers, who have won just eight games in the last three years. A pair of consecutive wins would do wonders for both their record and their playoff chances, but nothing is guaranteed for them when you consider the fact that both the Philadelphia Eagles and Jayden Daniels reside within their own division.

It would take nothing short of an absolute miracle for the Cowboys to win the NFC East, so unless there’s some divine intervention in Dallas, they’ll be aiming for a Wild Card spot for the remainder of the year. Of course, that’s not stopping Bayless, who believes that “…there is still games to be won down the stretch.”

If the Cowboys can do as he predicts and rattle off three consecutive wins in October, then they may just be able to buy themselves enough time until Lamb is healthy enough to make a return. The offense has proven themselves capable of doing so, but it’s incredibly difficult for anyone to trust their defense right now.

Until the play of DaRon Bland and co. improves, it seems as if Dallas is destined to miss out on the playoffs for a second year in a row.