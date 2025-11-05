Why the Cowboys’ ‘Insane’ Quinnen Williams Deal Actually Makes Perfect Financial Sense

Before the 4 p.m. ET trade deadline on Tuesday for the 2025 NFL season, we were really hoping for some Luka Doncic-level trades. Not just one blockbuster, but several. And boy, did we get a few.

The New York Jets made the biggest splash this year by pulling off two of the biggest moves by the trade deadline. They sent CB Sauce Gardner to the Colts, while DT Quinnen Williams was shipped off to the Dallas Cowboys.

Both trades came as a shock, but the Jets walked away with some strong returns. From Dallas, they got a 2027 first-round pick, a 2026 second-round pick, and defensive lineman Mazi Smith. That’s more than half the draft capital Jerry Jones and company had negotiated from the Packers earlier this offseason when they traded Micah Parsons to Green Bay.

The Cowboys, in that Parsons trade, landed a 2026 first-round pick, a 2027 first-round pick, and defensive lineman Kenny Clark. And we all know that Quinnen Williams doesn’t quite measure up to Micah Parsons’ level. Parsons is a Defensive Player of the Year candidate, while Williams, though talented, isn’t in that same tier. So, it’s no surprise that some analysts are struggling to make sense of this move from Dallas.

Nick Wright of FS1 called the Cowboys’ trade for Williams “insanity,” adding, “They gave up, potentially, 90% for Quinnen Williams of what they got for Micah Parsons. And those players are not in the same stratosphere as far as impact on your team.”

At first glance, Wright seems to have a point, but there’s more to the story. Going into the deadline, the Cowboys had the second-most cap space in the NFL with $31.5 million. That’s a lot of wiggle room for a team that still holds a first-round pick after recent moves.

And let’s be honest here, defensive tackle Mazi Smith has struggled this season. He was even inactive for the Monday night loss against the Cardinals, and his market value was nearly nonexistent just days ago.

The Cowboys also traded for linebacker Logan Wilson from Cincinnati recently, which all but signals a clear plan to bolster their defense. Both additions strengthen one of the league’s weakest D-Lines, and since each player is signed for multiple years, we could be looking at a long-term investment at a manageable cost. Trading Parsons freed up $19 million in 2025 cap space, making these moves possible.

Notably, Williams’ contract includes $8.4 million guaranteed in 2025, $21.75 million total in 2026 (with $5 million guaranteed), and $25.5 million in 2027, according to Spotrac.

Wilson, who was benched by the Bengals recently, is set to earn around $2.6 million in 2025 in Dallas… $6 million in 2026, and just over $6.6 million in 2027. Combined, the Cowboys’ defensive interior will cost roughly $22 million in 2025, less than Parsons’ new average annual value of $47 million.

And as we all know, Jerry Jones loves to push cap hits down the line through extensions, which will give him plenty of flexibility. As for the Jets, it’s clear they’ve chosen to hit the reset button. Trading away their star players suggests they’re retooling for the future, and with several premium draft picks now in hand, they have a real chance to rebuild quickly.

By trading Gardner to Indy, the Jets secured two first-round picks and wide receiver Adonai Mitchell. The question now is, who really won these trades? It’s too early to tell, but one thing feels certain- Jerry Jones might just have played this one perfectly. He got his player, still holds top-five cap space at $21.1 million, and, as always, found a way to keep the spotlight shining on his Cowboys.