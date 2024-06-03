Miami Dolphins Put In a Tight Spot With Tyreek Hill and Tua Tagovailoa’s New Contracts In Horizon

A few days ago, the Miami Dolphins shattered the NFL WR market when they awarded Jaylen Waddle a three-year extension worth a whopping $84.75 million. The $76 million guaranteed deal, however, has now made Miami fans wonder what the future holds for two other key pieces of their arsenal — WR Tyreek Hill and QB Tua Tagovailoa. Things especially look dimmer for the former, as reports predict an extension for Tua is around the corner.

Advertisement

Earlier this year, alarm bells rang all across Miami when the Dolphins cleared $37 million in cap space without adjusting Hill’s contract. While many back then saw it as agent Rosenhaus’ ploy to negotiate a better contract after Justin Jefferson’s or Waddle’s extension, things now look a bit murky for Hill.

The lack of proactive action from Miami’s side for an extension proposal must be really baffling for Tyreek. It’s undeniable that Hill has been one of the best WRs in the league for quite some time now, especially in Miami. For context, in his last two seasons, Cheetah has accumulated 3,509 receiving yards and scored 21 TDs. The star wideout, who has earned a Pro Bowl nod every season since his debut, is a testament to his greatness.

While there won’t be any shortage of suitors if he were to hit free agency, the WR has all the right to be bummed, considering all he has given for the Dolphins. Things, however, don’t end here for Tyreek. With reports projecting Tua to sign an extension with the Dolphins soon, the star wideout and his agent might surely wonder if the Dolphins will have money left to offer him an extension.

Regardless of the extension, the bigger question here is whether Tyreek will be able to enter the season knowing Jaylen Waddle will be making a lot more than him, despite Hill being the heart and soul of the Miami offense.

Tyreek Hill’s Contract Extension Also Affects Tua Tagovailoa’s Future

For those out of context, Tyreek Hill signed a four-year, $120 million deal with the Dolphins in 2022, as per Pro Football Rumors. With Jaylen Waddle nearly making a similar amount without being the heartbeat of Miami’s offense like Tyreek, it looks like the Dolphins clearly don’t have a plan to extend Hill.

After all, employing two of the four highest-paid pass catchers is simply not a worthwhile financial decision. But on the off chance, if agent Drew Rosemhaus were to pull up a magic trick and convince the Dolphins for an improved extension, what would that mean for QB Tua Tagovailoa? Will the Dolphins still breach the $50 million/year mark for the QB if they were to extend Hill? Clearly not!

Therefore, it will be interesting to see how this whole situation is managed by the Dolphins as their season and fanbase satisfaction depend on these crucial decisions.