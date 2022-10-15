Tom Brady Once Got a Radio Host Suspended Who Called His Daughter an ‘Annoying Little Pissant’

Tom Brady stopped a radio interview midway to confront an offensive comment made by an interviewer about his daughter.

Tom Brady of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers is best known for his toughness on the field but don’t try to pull unnecessary roughness on his young children. A few years back, he stopped the interview with a Boston radio host who was insulting his daughter.

Tom Brady cut his weekly WEEI interview short over a remark made about his daughter by a host last week https://t.co/KbyRGy2vy6 pic.twitter.com/ZOiPYZz683 — Dalton Main (@Dalton_Main) January 29, 2018

The former Patriots quarterback hung up on a radio show in response to comments made about his daughter by one of the station’s hosts.

Brady’s then 5-year-old daughter Vivian was described as a “annoying little pissant” by WEEI’s Alex Reimer and as one can expect, it didn’t go down well with the star footballer.

The Documentary and the interview

WEEI host Alex Reimer was on the air talking about Tom Vs. Time, the documentary series about then New England Patriots quarterback Tom Brady. Reimer talked about the scene where Brady’s daughter was telling her father that she was going to play soccer.

Reimer said, “the first scene, where Brady is in the kitchen and his kid is being an annoying little pissant, was so staged.” Responding to this, Brady told Kirk & Callahan, “I’ve always tried to come on and give you guys my best effort. When you hear that, it’s certainly discouraging. My daughter, or any child, do not deserve that.”

Statement from WEEI and Entercom: pic.twitter.com/Gz7zNGrStl — WEEI (@WEEI) January 30, 2018

Kirk Minihane, one of Kirk & Callahan’s hosts, apologized to Brady and said that Reimer had been suspended. Brady, on the other hand, cut the interview short saying that he would have to think again if he wants to return on the show or not. Post that, the GOAT quarterback ended the interview.

WEEI later issued a statement, calling Reimer’s comments “utterly indefensible” and apologized to Brady. It was absolutely clear that the host went way overboard while expressing what he thought about Tom’s daughter.

Moreover, Tom deserves a lot of credit for making the channel realize its mistake without losing his cool. In addition to this, Brady also claimed that although he was disappointed with the presenter’s comments, he wouldn’t want him to lose his job permanently.

