Wife Kelly May Have Spilled the Beans on How Many Years Matthew Stafford Is Planning to Play in the NFL

Matthew and Kelly Stafford make remarks before the ribbon cutting for the Kelly and Matthew Stafford and Friends Education Center at the S.A.Y Detroit Play Center in Detroit on Monday, April 1, 2024. Image Credit: © Mandi Wright / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

After nearly three weeks of speculation about Matthew Stafford’s NFL future, the QB recently put an end to the discourse by confirming his plans to stay with the LA Rams. This means Stafford will continue juggling a full-time football career while being a father to his four daughters in La La Land. And as it turns out, keeping track of his daughters’ packed schedules might just be an indicator of how long he plans to play in the league.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Morning After, Matthew’s wife Kelly’s podcast, the QB revealed how overwhelmed he felt recently after receiving 28 new calendar invites for his four daughters’ soccer practices and games. This led the Rams star to jokingly complain that he has “got too many kids”—a statement Kelly immediately dismissed as invalid.

While Matthew vented about the never-ending calendar invites, despite two of his daughters being on the same team, Kelly made an interesting comment—one that may have offered a glimpse into how long her husband plans to stay in the NFL.

“I love a shared calendar. It is my favorite thing because every time I add whatever it is… it always alerts Matthew. So it’s pinging, and he’s like, ‘What the f** are you adding?… I think, honestly, you’re thinking about playing two more years because you’re thinking about all the calendar updates for the fall that happen, and you’re like, ‘Don’t have to do that. Don’t have to do that. Don’t have to do that.’ Like, it’s solely my calendar (during the fall).”

While Kelly’s revelation isn’t surprising, given that Matthew still has two years left on the four-year contract he signed with the Rams in 2022, her statement does confirm the playmaker’s commitment to honoring the deal. It could also suggest that the couple has privately decided to see where the league takes them over the next two years.

Regardless, this must surely come across as a relief for many of the Rams faithful, considering the events that have transpired since their heartbreaking playoff exit to the Eagles last season.

Right after the defeat, Kelly fueled retirement rumors with an Instagram post. Once those were shot down, reports began circulating that the Rams had allowed Stafford to explore talks with other NFL teams. It’s safe to say the LA faithful have earned the happiness that comes with Stafford’s decision to stay in LA.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kelly Stafford (@kbstafford89)

According to the Rams talisman, however, the situation wasn’t as complicated as the media made it out to be. He stated that the discourse was blown out of proportion simply because there wasn’t much going on in the NFL at the time aside from the Combine. The Rams QB even assured fans that he was in constant communication with HC Sean McVay while the uncertainty brewed around them.

“Oh, well, no. I think that was what Sean wanted—to make sure that we communicated. I communicated with Sean throughout the entire process. Obviously, you know, it’s a little bit of a unique situation, but I think he wanted me to end up here, and I wanted to end up here. And so we got there, and that’s the biggest plus in the whole thing.”

The last few weeks were a complete roller coaster ride for the quarterback and his fans. Unsurprisingly, he was happy about finally putting an end to it, expressing confidence about staying in LA.

“In the end, especially just getting to the point where I know that I’m extremely excited to be back, I know Sean is extremely excited to be back. We are just in a really good place and happy to be playing for the Rams for another season.”

All said and done, if Kelly’s comments hold any weight, Stafford may already have a timeline in mind. But whether it’s two years or more, one thing is clear—between leading an NFL team and managing his daughters’ soccer schedules, Matthew has a busy road ahead.