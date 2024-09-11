Micah Parsons Backs Daniel Jones After the QB’s 2 INT Game Sends Football Fans in a Spiral

Daniel Jones’s return from injury went as many predicted. The Giants started the season with a subpar performance, with Jones throwing a couple of interceptions and no touchdowns. However, Micah Parsons isn’t a fan of the negative remarks surrounding his divisional rival and wishes everyone would cut Jones some slack.

Advertisement

Sportswriter Dov Kleiman recently took to X, formerly known as Twitter, to share a stat that many Giants fans won’t be happy with. It turns out Jones scored his last passing touchdown exactly 360 days ago. This post has since sparked mixed reactions among fans, with the majority berating the quarterback for his subpar performances.

Parsons, however, did not appreciate the negativity surrounding a quarterback who spent most of the 2023 season sidelined due to an injury. Re-posting Kleiman’s post, the pass rusher said:

Yall act like this man ain’t come bs k from an ACL INJURY bro get off that man nuts please! https://t.co/TpNgXo2w5W — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 11, 2024

For his first game this season, Jones tallied just 186 passing yards, completing only 22 of 44 passes and throwing two interceptions. He failed to throw a touchdown pass yet again. Since signing his $160 million contract back in the 2023 offseason, he has more turnovers than TDs, further weakening his case.

So, it’s surprising to see Parsons defend his divisional rival, who is clearly struggling on the field. However, Micah hasn’t limited his defense to Jones; he frequently calls out things he dislikes. Along those lines, he also criticized the Giants a few days ago, questioning their offseason moves.

Micah criticizes the Giants for their failure as an organization

Before defending Jones, Parsons took to X to criticize the Giants for one of their most notable moves this offseason. The three-time Pro Bowler sent out a tweet just after Saquon Barkley delivered an eye-catching performance in his debut for the Eagles against the Packers. He took shots at Big Blue, stating that the organization should be under scrutiny for its decisions.

The Giants should be under investigation! — Micah Parsons (@MicahhParsons11) September 7, 2024

Barkley’s departure in free agency, particularly his move to one of the Giants’ divisional rivals, has been the talk of the season. What stoked the flames even further was when The Hard Knocks. The television series highlighted controversial decisions made by the franchise to let their star rusher walk rather than pay him.

For the Eagles, the star running back had a solid outing, amassing a total of 122 yards from scrimmage and adding three TDs. Meanwhile, the Giants lost 6-28 to the Vikings, scoring only two field goals.

Big Blue looked terrible, and this could be another season where they finish in the bottom five teams in the league. On the other hand, Jones’ continuous bad performances could spell the end of his time in New York, forcing the franchise to go out and draft another QB next April.