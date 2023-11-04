“Micah Parsons Is Something Special”: Stephen A. Smith Predicts Dallas Cowboys To the Super Bowl With a Word Of Caution

Jun 9, 2023; Miami, Florida, USA; Sports television personality Stephen A. Smith speaks before game four of the 2023 NBA Finals between the Miami Heat and the Denver Nuggets at Kaseya Center. Mandatory Credit: Rich Storry-USA TODAY Sports

Stephen A Smith isn’t someone who praises the Dallas Cowboys very often. However, he wasn’t shy of admitting that the team did look good last Sunday and that they have multiple key players who would help them get a ticket to the Super Bowl. However, he also had a word of caution for the fans.

Advertisement

In the latest episode of The Stephen A Smith Show, the ESPN analyst went to extra lengths to admit that Jerry Jones’ team looks special this season. And that they might even have what it takes to make it to the Big game.

Stephen A Smith Makes Surprising Declaration

Stephen A Smith is someone who never misses an opportunity to take a dig at the Dallas Cowboys. However, on a recent episode of his show, Smith praised the Cowboys for their performance against the Rams. He expressed that this season, with a compact defense, they might even become serious Super Bowl contenders. He begrudgingly said,

Advertisement

“Dallas Cowboys looked good on Sunday. Though it was against the L.A. Rams. Are we just gonna ignore that? If you are standing, sit down. You might faint. Which is why you shouldn’t be standing when you hear this- I am looking at things on how they are unfolding in NFC- this is Dallas Cowboys best chance at Super Bowl in a long time.”

Loading embed instagram https://www.instagram.com/p/CzCfzEsuz4Y/?utm_source=ig_embed&utm_campaign=loading

Micah Parsons finally bounced back and put on a stellar defensive show against the Rams. Smith on his show expressed his admiration for the 2021 Rookie Defensive Player of the Year. He said-

“That brother Micah Parsons is something special. 8 QB pressures,7 of them in 2.5 seconds or less. This brother ain’t giving QBs a chance to breathe. We got to give him some love and we got to give their defence some love”.

Advertisement

#Cowboys EDGE Micah Parsons had six pressures on Sunday. Here are the results from each pressure:

P1: Sack

P2: Incomplete Pass

P3: Incomplete Pass

P4: Incomplete Pass (GL)

P5: Checkdown on 3rd and 12 (short of sticks)

P6: Incomplete Pass on 4th Down

— Marcus Mosher (@Marcus_Mosher) October 30, 2023

Parsons had a dominant game and made 2 tackles and a sack. Smith also credited CeeDee Lamb for having a big impact on the game. Lamb who was targeted 14 times by Dallas QB Dak Prescott, had 12 receptions in the game for 158 receiving yards along with two crucial touchdowns.

Smith Gets the Last Word

Smith while praising the Cowboys also added a word of advice in his message. He said that despite a 23-point victory over the Rams, the Cowboys should head with caution.

Stephen further added that as long as they play without any expectations as the underdogs, Jerry’s team has a real shot at making it to the Ultimate game of the season. Since the humiliating loss to the 49ers, Dallas’s defense has started to rally around and win them games. He expects them to carry this momentum forward and make a push toward the Super Bowl. However, he got the last laugh as he added, “but what can go wrong will go wrong” for the Cowboys.

America’s Team has been to Super Bowl 8 times but none since 1995. 1995 was the last time the Cowboys won the Super Bowl. The team since then has struggled to win playoff games. The Dallas Cowboys have a 4-11 record in the playoffs between October 25, 1998, and October 25, 2023. Can Smith’s predictions finally come true? Could the Cowboys break the playoff curse?