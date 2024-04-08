mobile app bar

NFL Fans Laugh Off CeeDee Lamb Sitting Out Rumors Break Out On His Birthday

Utsav Khanna
Published

October 8, 2023; Santa Clara, California, USA; Dallas Cowboys wide receiver CeeDee Lamb (88) during the first quarter against the San Francisco 49ers at Levi’s Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-USA TODAY Sports

The mighty team of America strikes yet again. In an offseason that has not failed to give their critics a plethora of reasons to laugh and troll, another rumor has hit Jerry Jones’ priced possession.

Dallas Cowboys ace receiver CeeDee Lamb has rumors surrounding him that keep the star out of OTAs. It is a well known trend in the NFL that going into contract year, if contract extensions are pending or ongoing, athletes tend to sit out of OTAs as a sign of protest. Unfortunately, this rumored holdout by CeeDee Lamb broke out after weeks of fans and media alike singing the extension song for Dallas.

They needed to sign multiple stars and yet have failed to do even a single deal on that front. The two biggest storylines coming out of their free agency were Jerry Jones’ “all in” comment which fell flat. And an ex Dallas player saying that the environment inside the gym and training facilities in Dallas is like a zoo.

And on CeeDee Lamb’s birthday, while his alma mater thanked him for the memories, on the professional front, rumors broke out about his potential hold-out. And with the flurry of off season misses the Cowboys have had, this was yet again a perfect opportunity for the anti-Cowboys club to indulge in some gloating.

Here are the best reactions on the rumors surrounding Lamb’s hold-out:

Social media users couldn’t help but laugh off the Cowboys’ situation:

Cowboys fans themselves are perplexed:

Dallas Cowboys Look Ahead at the NFL Draft After Uneventful Free Agency

It was a rather uneventful off season for the Cowboys. But being America’s team they still managed to remain in the spotlight for their lack of actions. Dak Prescott’s extension is due, so is Parsons, they aren’t anywhere near the Lombardi than they were a year ago and now the time’s almost up. Big stars will be to be paid and supporting cast members also given their due. But neither are the Cowboys aspirational at this present moment, nor are they winning.

The Cowboys have historically nailed drafts. Prescott, Zeke, Parsons and even Lamb, all of them came through strategic picks in the draft or value not being found by other teams. Thus the hope is alive for America’s team. But had Jerry Jones set the narrative straight at the beginning of free agency, maybe there would be less backlash. But this backlash does keep the headlines about Cowboys. And looking at Dallas’ history of publicity, it should not be a surprise that it is all a big empty spectacle from America’s team.

