Michael Irvin Believes Shedeur Sanders Could Be a Two-Time MVP If He Lands in the Right Spot Like Lamar Jackson

The NFL Draft is finally here, and much of the buzz surrounds where Shedeur Sanders will land. Just a few months ago, many widely regarded him as the second-best quarterback in the class, with top-five pick potential. But things took a turn after the Combine. Since then, a wave of negative reports has emerged, many of them attacking his character and questioning his on-field ability. As a result, his draft stock has taken a noticeable hit.

It’s a situation that mirrors the story of Lamar Jackson, who nearly slipped out of the first round entirely. However, there’s a potential silver lining here. Michael Irvin, echoing the sentiments of Deion Sanders, believes that this draft slide could actually work in Shedeur’s favor.

Like the Ravens did with Lamar, a team might draft Shedeur that’s in a better place to support his growth—one that can maximize his talent and help him thrive, possibly even turning him into a franchise centerpiece. The Louisville alum became a two-time MVP, and the Colorado Alum could achieve something similar if the right team drafts him.

“With all the credentials and things Lamar had accomplished in Louisville, why did we have so many question marks, and they kept coming up during the draft that made him drop, almost out of the 1st round. In that this is similar. Now, we don’t even know where he is dropping. He is being unfairly spoken about. But Deion is also talking about how he could land in a perfect spot. That’s why I said it’s not falling. It’s landing, and if he lands in a perfect spot, like Lamar, he could be a two-time MVP.”

Paul Pierce believes the criticism Shedeur Sanders is facing could actually be a blessing in disguise, just as it was for him and Lamar Jackson. Adversity, he says, builds character and mental toughness.

Pierce pointed out that, much like Shedeur, his father Deion also endured heavy criticism during his draft process and continues to deal with it today. But at the end of the day, “he’s a Sanders”—and that name carries a legacy of grit, resilience, and excellence.

Shedeur has been raised on the values of discipline, hard work, and what it truly takes to be great. He’s not one to shy away from pressure. In fact, Pierce believes he’ll use all the criticism as fuel to silence the doubters and prove his worth at the next level.

As for his ideal destination? Pittsburgh might be the perfect fit. The Steelers are a blue-blood franchise with a strong football culture, a consistent track record of success, and one of the best head coaches in the league in Mike Tomlin. They’re always in the playoff conversation, and with the right quarterback to lead them, they could take that next step. Shedeur might just be the shot-caller they need.