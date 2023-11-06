“NFL Sponsored By Skims Too?”: Fans Raise Eyebrows After Spotting Eagles Staffer Wearing a Thong At the Game Against the Cowboys

Nov 5, 2023; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Philadelphia Eagles tight end Dallas Goedert (88) walks off the field after injuring his forearm against the Dallas Cowboys during the third quarter at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-USA TODAY Sports

The much-awaited NFC East rivalry game took place on Sunday between the Philadelphia Eagles and the Dallas Cowboys. The intense showdown kept the NFL fans glued to the screen until the clock ran out. Nevertheless, it concluded in a 28-23 win for the Eagles, as they silenced America’s Team. However, fans were left speechless for a different reason, as they spotted an Eagles staffer wearing a thong on the sidelines.

Advertisement

During the third quarter, the Dallas Cowboys were leading the scoreboard by three points. A few minutes later, Cowboys WR KaVontae Turpin came rushing out of bounds and crashed into the sidelines, taking down an Eagles staffer named Matt Leo with him. Barstool Sports shared a video on X, showing Leo standing up after the hit, and fans reportedly spotted him wearing a red thong.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/barstoolsports/status/1721362534941265980?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

Philadelphia Eagles’ Staffer Ignites Social Media Storm

Right after this hilarious incident, the Eagles picked up the pace on the gridiron and amassed 14 points in the third quarter, taking away the lead from the Cowboys. However, it was Matt Leo who stole the spotlight from the Eagles, who secured their eighth win of the season. After the video went viral, NFL fans couldn’t believe what they just saw and flooded the comment section with rib-tickling reactions.

A fan crafted a cheeky reply, commenting, “NFL sponsored by skims too???”

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MiIes/status/1721425598395150574?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

One user argued that the Eagles’ staffer should have the freedom to dress as he pleases.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/ShaunLFC9/status/1721362933748244920?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Advertisement

A fan speculated that it could actually be medical tape intended for a lower back injury.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/TheAlexisKraft/status/1721362973178871919?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another supporter called this unique dressing sense a basic requirement to be associated with the Eagles.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/DjangoCali/status/1721400983149011093?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

If it does turn out to be a thong, it’s safe to say Matt Leo didn’t consider falling.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/aznhyunnie/status/1721364186968870934?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Another fan had a different theory on why he wore a thong.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/MistaJippaMuzik/status/1721365113272140092?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Meanwhile, a different user recalled a scene from the beloved sitcom ‘FRIENDS’.

Loading embed tweet https://twitter.com/risicare_eth/status/1721495772573667830?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw

Despite the humor in the situation, it is still not confirmed whether Leo revealed a thong to the camera. But credit should be given to the fans who always find creative ways to light up the situation.

Now, let’s talk about the man of the hour, Matt Leo. These days, he is serving as the defensive and football operations assistant for the Philadelphia Eagles. He originally hails from Australia and before he jumped into coaching, he was part of the Eagles’ practice squad.