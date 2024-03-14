Kirk Cousins to Officially Surpass Tom Brady in Career Earnings After Signing Massive Contract With the Falcons?

Kirk Cousins has bounced back big time after an Achilles injury in the last season. Now, gearing for the 2024 season, he is set to join the Atlanta Falcons, making it his third NFL team. However, his contract with them is so massive that he will outshine even Tom Brady in career earnings.

Cousins signed a 4-year, $180 million mega-deal with the Falcons that will put him through the team until the 2027 season. His contract includes a $50 million signing bonus and a $100 million guarantee. That means he will rake in an average of $45 million annually, starting with a $12.5 million base salary in 2024.

Kirk Cousins has really made a name for himself among the league’s top quarterbacks, especially with his career earnings. As Shawn Michels breaks down the figures in his Instagram reel, Cousins kicked off his journey in 2012 when the Washington Commanders picked him as the 102nd overall in the NFL draft.

Following this, he signed his first deal with them, worth $2.57 million over four years. But it wasn’t until 2015 that he truly stepped into the spotlight as the starting QB, after starting in just nine games over his first three years.

After his rookie contract ended, he opted for a short-term deal with the Commanders, like a 1-year, $19.9 million tag in 2016 and another $23.9 million tag in 2017 before making a move to the Minnesota Vikings. While with the Commanders, he pocketed $46.6 million over six seasons. However, with the Vikings, he earned four times that amount over his next six seasons.

In 2018, he scored big with a 3-year, $84 million deal with the Vikings. Then, in 2020, he locked in a 2-year, $66 million extension, keeping him on the team until 2022. Just before his contract ended in 2022, he secured a 1-year, $35 million extension for the 2023 season.

Now, as he wraps up his time with the Vikings, he has banked a whopping $185 million in just six seasons. But hold onto your seats as his earning streak isn’t over yet, as he recently inked the biggest deal of his career with the Atlanta Falcons.

Kirk Cousins On Track to Surpass Tom Brady’s Career Earnings

In Kirk Cousins‘ 12 seasons in the NFL, he’s earned a total of $231.6 million. Now, with his recent four-year deal with the Falcons, his career earnings by the end of the 2027 season are projected to reach $411.6 million. That’s pretty remarkable, considering he will have only played 16 seasons in the league.

When we compare Kirk Cousins against the legendary seven-time Super Bowl champ Tom Brady, Cousins’ earnings soar past Brady’s too. Over 20 seasons with the New England Patriots, Brady earned about $235 million. And in his three seasons with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, he added $97.7 million. So, altogether, Brady’s entire career earnings come to around $332.9 million. That’s roughly $79 million less than what Cousins is expected to earn.

Furthermore, if Cousins finds success with the Falcons over the next four seasons, he could match Brady’s impressive 23-season career. However, it’s mind-boggling to even think about how much he could earn if that happens.

Yet, despite his massive paychecks, Cousins faces criticism for not delivering in crucial games. In his 12 seasons, he has only made four playoff appearances, starting in just four of five playoff games and winning only one. While he may surpass Tom Brady in earnings, it’s uncertain if he will achieve the same level of success as the former Patriots star QB did throughout his career.