Michael Irvin Exchanges Pleasantries With Elijah Sarratt and Three Indiana Players as Miami Hope for BTA Celebration

The Miami Hurricanes have certainly done their part in contributing to football culture throughout the years. From their iconic turnover chain to having one of the richest groups of alumni in CFB history, there’s no denying the program’s influence both on and off the gridiron.

However, one of their most illustrious names, the NFL Hall of Famer, Michael Irvin, has taken things to the next level for the team’s run up to the National Championship. The former wide receiver for the Dallas Cowboys has gone viral in recent weeks with his ‘belt to a**’ celebration, where he drapes the jersey of the opposing team over a trash can before then proceeding to whoop it with a leather belt.

Heading into Hard Rock Stadium on Monday night, Irvin was gleefully hoping to perform the celebration yet again on college football’s biggest stage, but before he could display his literal brand of trash talk, he made sure to fulfill his duties in appearing alongside the Hurricanes for the coin toss ceremony, where he was also sure to acknowledge Indiana’s Elijah Sarratt and the rest of the Hoosier’s captains.

Michael Irvin talking shit at coin toss 😂😂 pic.twitter.com/kqP2h4s0xw — BettrNation (@BettrNation) January 20, 2026

Prior to his appearance at the 50-yard line, Irvin was seen congregating with his former coworker and longstanding ESPN personality, Stephen A. Smith. In doing his best to spread his joy and excitement for Miami football with everyone around him, Irvin promptly hugged Smith and picked him up off the ground before encouraging him to dance with him.

Unfortunately, there wasn’t much for Irvin to celebrate throughout the first half of the contest. After managing a narrow 3-point lead for the majority of the first half, a one-yard touchdown rush from Riley Nowakowski gave Indiana the two-possession lead that they had been looking for.

Miami was completely shut out in the first half and was unable to reach Indiana’s side of the field until the three-minute mark of the second quarter. Their lone, semi-productive drive was undersold by a missed 50-yard field goal try from Carter Davis, while the former Georgia Bulldog, Carson Beck, was only able to complete six of his 10 pass attempts for a total of 49 yards.

Suffice to say, neither Irvin nor any of the other thousands of Miami alumni who were at the game were able to relax and enjoy the halftime show. The NFL Hall of Famer was particularly vocal throughout the buildup to the event, and it’s unlikely that Hoosiers fans will forget his latest gimmick.

So while most of Tuesday’s news cycle will be filled with talk of Fernando Mendoza’s future, fans can also expect to see a few trashcan belts on social media as well, regardless of what the final scoreboard may say.