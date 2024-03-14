“Not Everyone is Cut Out”: Pat McAfee Brings a New Side to Old Jerry Jones Story of Not Delivering After Big Talk

Jerry Jones, like his Cowboys, has done it again- talked a big game and failed to deliver. The Cowboys billionaire owner talked about going all in during this off-season after Dallas’ embarrassing defeat in the playoffs against the Packers. However, so far America’s team is the only franchise that has failed to sign multiple free agents.

On the Pat McAfee Show, the former punter talked about Jerry’s team’s inactivity in free agency. He asserted that while the roster is really good like always, there is a perception about the Cowboys in the media, cemented by Dalton Schultz’s recent revelation.

Schultz insisted that Jerry Jones has created a culture where everything is recorded for publicity and the fans take tours of the stadium while the players are training. He compared it to being in a zoo which can be distracting for players and can affect their performance. Reiterating that point, McAfee insisted that for some players it can be a hindrance, while others are tailor-made for such an environment and can thrive. According to the NFL pundit, the team should look to add players who will succeed in living up to the brand. He said,

“I do think the tours through the facility could certainly be an idea that Jerry’s had business -wise that could affect the ability for every single player to be at their absolute best. I think some players are perfect for that. I think it’s crucial that you get people that can be Dallas Cowboys in the entire story. Not everybody is cut out to be watched while working out. You got to find that guy and you got to find talent.”

While the fans might not be happy about it, it is understandable that they didn’t make a big splash in free agency because the Cowboys have merely $2.8 million in cap space as per Spotrac. They have to restructure more contracts and release more players to be able to sign anyone. Aside from exercising a fifth-year option for Micah Parsons, restructuring Zack Martin’s contract, extending DT Carl Davis, and signing Long-Snapper Tony Sieg, they did sign one player in free agency- Inside Linebacker Eric Kendricks.

The news of the veteran Linebacker signing with the franchise broke the net and fans were mocking them for doing the bare minimum in free agency. While they were still happy to see Dallas sign someone, they felt it was not enough, especially after big promises.

Cowboys Nation Not Happy With the Solitary Signing

After two and half days of inactivity in free agency, only re-signing a player, the Dallas Cowboys finally put one up on the board by signing LB Eric Kendricks in free agency. It brought a wild reaction from the fans who are still dissatisfied with the franchise and mocked them for doing the bare minimum, despite claiming to go all in.

Fans stated signing one free agent isn’t enough to stop the fanbase from raising questions. The Cowboys have no intention of winning anything. They said they are done with the team because this front office has turned them into a laughing stock. Fans said,

The Cowboys have important decisions to make this off-season. They still need to clear $8,141,778 more to sign the upcoming draft class. Dak Prescott, Ceedee Lamb, Brandin Cooks, Zack Martin, Demarcus Lawrence, etc all will be free agents next season. Dak and Lamb will probably be eyeing big lucrative contracts, especially Dak who was runner-up in the MVP race and could get a $60 million deal. It’s up to the franchise to decide if they see him and all these players as part of the future.