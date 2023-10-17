With a 4,000,000 Drop in Viewers Since USC Loss, Deion Sanders’ Colorado is Steadily Losing Hype

Sep 16, 2023; Boulder, Colorado, USA; Colorado Buffaloes head coach Deion Sanders before the game against the Colorado State Rams at Folsom Field. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-USA TODAY Sports

Deion Sanders’ influence in college football initially drew massive attention, transforming Colorado’s fortunes and viewership. Yet, the euphoria has waned as the season unfolds, marked by a significant 4 million viewer decline post-USC loss. Could it be that Coach Prime’s impact on Colorado is gradually fading?

This season, the Colorado Buffaloes triggered a ratings battle, with ESPN and Fox vying to broadcast their games. However, after losing three games and a substantial dip in viewership, Deion Sanders’ Buffaloes are losing momentum. Lackluster performances by the Buffs are a key factor in the decline in viewership.

Deion Sanders’ Colorado Hype on Decline Amid Losses

In a sharp decline, Colorado’s double-overtime loss to Stanford attracted only 3.3 million viewers on Friday night. That is a stark contrast to the 7.24 million viewers in their earlier clash with USC Trojans led by Caleb Williams. The Buff’s underwhelming performances seem to be a key factor, compounded by the less favorable Friday night time slot.

Deion Sanders himself criticized the late kickoff time, dubbing it the stupidest thing that has ever been invented. The result is a loss of 4,000,000 viewers. Deion Sanders on the Buffs Primetime podcast said,

“The stupidest thing ever invented in life. Who makes these 8 o’clock games? Dumbest thing ever. What about the East Coast — do they even care about ratings? Is anyone watching it?”

While the Buffs may have lost some appeal in the broader college football scene, their earlier success was remarkable. They averaged 8.5 million viewers in September, a figure that outperformed any network’s top college football games. Despite recent rating setbacks, Deion Sanders maintains his cultural prominence.

Coach Prime’s Financial Impact on CU Amidst Rating Slump

Coach Prime has revived the University of Colorado’s football program, bolstering it with remarkable financial gains. Estimates from the Visit Boulder Convention of Visitors Bureau suggest that each sold-out home game brings u to $17 million to the Boulder economy.

Deion Sanders has made headlines as a college football coach, both on and off the field. Reports indicate astonishing off-field revenue figures generated by the university since Sanders’ appointment. Merchandise sales in the online team store have skyrocketed by 1,220%, with year-to-date sales climbing by 51%, as per Front Office Sports.

Out-of-state admissions to the university have surged by 40% and $45 million in earned media has been accrued through heightened viewership of Buffaloes football game. Notably, football ticket sales have surged by $14 million in revenue, with celebrities like LeBron James and Lil Wayne making appearances at Folsom Field.