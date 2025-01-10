Michael Lombardi Thinks the Raiders Missed the Chance to Hire Jim Harbaugh Last Year: “They Turned It Down”

Jim Harbaugh is probably not going to win NFL Coach of the Year honors this season. However, that doesn’t take away from the tremendous job he did turning around the Los Angeles Chargers. Last year, the Bolts finished 5-12. In 2024 – Harbaugh’s first campaign at the helm – they went 11-6 record and earned the AFC’s No. 5 seed.

Advertisement

While Los Angeles quickly flipped its fortunes, the Las Vegas Raiders toiled in the AFC West’s basement. They watched their rivals undergo a radical transformation. And according to former NFL general manager Michael Lombardi, they’re wondering, “what if?”

Lombardi sang Harbaugh’s praises on Thursday’s episode of The Pat McAfee Show. Moments later, he blasted Las Vegas for retaining Antonio Pierce when Harbaugh was available last offseason.

“He’s great at building culture… that’s what he does… what you want is your team to adapt the personality of the head coach. The Raiders are sitting there looking for a coach again… [they] had a once in a lifetime opportunity to hire Jim Harbaugh last year. And they turned it down.”

Las Vegas fired Pierce and general manager Tom Telesco this week following a 4-13 season. Whoever owner Mark Davis – and minority owner Tom Brady – hire next will be the Raiders’ fifth head coach since 2021.

Michael Lombardi discusses the Indianapolis Colts with Pat McAfee

McAfee played his entire NFL career (2009-16) with the Indianapolis Colts. He holds a special place in his heart for them. So when he heavily criticizes the organization, as he has in recent weeks, it comes from a place of love. He wants to see them compete for Super Bowls, not languish around the .500 mark.

Much of McAfee’s bashing of Indianapolis centers on a lack of culture. He feels “accountability is pretty low” within the franchise and doesn’t think the current front office is capable of reestablishing the level necessary to succeed. Lombardi agreed.

“It only flips around when you flip the leadership… you can’t become tough when you haven’t been tough… Bill Parcells says this all the time. He told it to me relentlessly: ‘if you don’t like confrontation, get your butt out of coaching’… you gotta lead the team. And leadership is about accountability.”

Since McAfee’s retirement, the Colts are 62-69-1. They’ve made the postseason just twice in eight years. McAfee and Lombardi both think Harbaugh would have performed similarly if he had gone to Indianapolis instead of Los Angeles. Instead, to McAfee’s chagrin, the Colts are riding with Chris Ballard and Shane Steichen once again in 2025.