Michael Pittman Jr., Who Recently Gifted a Porche & a Cadillac to His Parents, Might Have to Buy Another Supercar for a Special Family Member

Michael Pittman Jr made some serious bag this offseason. And he was eager to show his parents some appreciation, buying them luxury cars after inking a massive deal with the Colts. However, it seems he accidentally left out one family member, who came to collect.

The WR took to social media to announce his purchase of a Porsche Panamera and Cadillac Escalade for his parents. This generous gesture follows his recent signing of a three-year, $71.5 million contract extension with the Colts. He shared the importance of the moment on social media as he captioned the post,

“I’ve been dreaming about this moment ever since I started playing football. Beyond grateful to these two.

But it seems Pittman forgot about another family member, who would’ve liked some appreciation too. Michael’s younger brother Mycah hopped into the comment section to remind his brother that he overlooked him in his recent post. But he was still hopeful of a future where he would get a car next as he cheekily commented , “Can’t wait to be on the next post,” with a side eye and laughing emoji.

Michael Pittman Jr. was drafted by the Colts in the second round of the 2020 NFL Draft and has risen as the primary receiving option for the team. During the 2023 season, Pittman recorded 109 receptions for 1,152 yards and four touchdowns. The Colts know just how crucial the WR is for the franchise, and hence, signed him promptly after his rookie contract expired.

Mycah Pittman: Utah Utes WR

Football runs in the Pittman blood. Michael Pittman Sr. played in the NFL and was part of the Super Bowl XXXVII champion Tampa Bay Buccaneers. And Mycah Pittman was a WR for Florida State, before transferring to Utah. Not only that, he has aspirations of being better than his older brother, crediting Michael for pushing him and inspiring him.

In Florida, Mycah has accumulated seven receptions for 87 yards across two games with the Seminoles. In a remarkable win over LSU in 2022, he made three catches, all of which led to first downs on third-down plays. However, the 2023 season was less successful as he was eliminated from the season due to a concussion after managing just 20 yards on 3 receptions.