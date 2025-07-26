Michael Rubin Finally Makes Tom Brady Break His Strict Diet

Tom Brady walks the red carpet on Sunday, May 25, 2025, ahead of the 109th running of the Indianapolis 500 at Indianapolis Motor Speedway. Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Tom Brady is known for a lot of things. He’s known for being the greatest NFL QB of all time. He’s known for his posh good looks. For his legendary competitive spirit. For his investing acumen. And Tom Brady is, of course, known for his strict nutrition and dieting lifestyle.

Advertisement

Brady even codified all of his thoughts, beliefs, and diet restrictions into a book, The TB12 Method. He then turned that into his TB12 brand, but it all stemmed from his obsession with health and fitness. That kind of dedication to his body is what allowed him to become the athletic anomaly of all anomalies, continuing to play at an elite level in the NFL through his 45th birthday.

The fact that he won a Super Bowl at age 43 with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers was unprecedented, and it has actually created a bit of an unfair benchmark for other players who play into or near their 40s. But now, with Brady three years into retirement, it seems like he’s beginning to relent somewhat when it comes to his strict dieting policies.

While out for a meal with businessman Michael Rubin, Brady was exposed for breaking his diet. Rubin shared that in a quick sneak peek on his Instagram Story.

“I finally put him down lol ps. Def never coming out of retirement now!” Rubin penned on the photo, along with two laughing emojis.

Michael Rubin made Tom Brady break his diet pic.twitter.com/VGdWrX8TTw — Depressed Eagles Fan (@nfl_rocky) July 26, 2025

Brady seems to be about to dig into some sort of dessert or sweet treat. A cake or ice cream would be our best guess. Not the craziest cheat day for most, but probably a bit of a shock to Brady’s well-oiled system.

Regardless, the former QB replied to Rubin’s playful IG reveal with a joke of his own: “Well, I didn’t want to waste any food! I was being polite.”

Brady and Rubin have been good friends for some time now, likely having met through the billionaire’s digital sports platform, Fanatics. The company is a purveyor of sports trading cards, memorabilia, merchandise, as well as sports betting.

Brady has regularly attended Rubin’s star-studded white party in the Hamptons. He also wowed earlier this summer when he won the inaugural Fanatics Games at Fanatics Fest in New York. No doubt … the pair were doing a lot more than just helping Tom Brady get over his obsession with health.

Both are active businessmen and investors who have many intersecting interests. Some sort of partnership between the greatest football player ever and one of the largest sports platforms in the country would certainly make a lot of sense.