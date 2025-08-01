Dak Prescott Can Surpass Troy Aikman and Tony Romo on the Cowboys’ Mount Rushmore of QBs With 2,713 Passing Yards

Dak Prescott has a worrying 2-5 record in the playoffs. As the stat suggests, the quarterback has struggled to answer the call for the Cowboys at the biggest stage of them all. But for all the postseason heartbreaks, Prescott’s body of work in a Cowboys uniform is nearing legendary status.

As things stand, Prescott’s regular-season consistency has put him within striking distance of something monumental. It’s an achievement that could help him surpass both Troy Aikman and Tony Romo to become the most productive quarterback in Dallas Cowboys history.

The Mississippi alum, now entering his 10th season with the Cowboys, sits at 31,471 career passing yards. To eclipse Romo, the franchise leader with 34,183 yards, he needs just 2,713 more. And as for Aikman’s 32,942 yards? Prescott is only 1,471 away.

If Prescott clears both, he won’t just move to No. 1 in total passing yards — he’ll essentially climb to the top of the Cowboys’ quarterback Mount Rushmore. Thereby, he would overtake not only Romo and Aikman in the record books but also close the statistical distance between himself and the legendary Roger Staubach [22,700 yards] as well.

The question now is simple: Can Dak Prescott reach this monumental achievement this season?

Purely from a statistical lens, this is not out of reach. Prescott has averaged 258 passing yards per game in his career, the highest per-game average of any Cowboys quarterback ever. In his last two healthy seasons (2021 and 2023), he threw for 4,449 and 4,516 yards, respectively, both top-five marks in the league.

Considering this kind of production, 2,713 yards in 2025 seems to be an achievable target. In fact, Prescott only needs to play 11 matches this season at his career average of 258 yards per game to pass both Aikman and Romo.

But the biggest thorn in the quarterback’s path to the record remains his availability. Injuries have been a recurring issue for Dak Prescott, who has only played two full seasons out of the last five.

To be precise, he has missed 14 games in the last 3 seasons. Even in 2024, he suffered a mid-season hamstring injury that cut short what had already been an underwhelming campaign, posting just 11 touchdowns to eight interceptions with a passer rating of 92.5 before going down.

But as history has shown us, whenever Dak Prescott is doubted, he usually responds in style.

After a lost 2020 season, he bounced back in 2021 with a franchise-record 37 touchdown passes and a 104.2 passer rating. And after a rocky 2022 campaign, he excelled in 2023 with 36 touchdowns, 9 picks, and a 105.9 rating. This is the pattern. Every time the critics count him out, he roars back.

And now, with the addition of George Pickens to a loaded receiving corps led by CeeDee Lamb, the stage is set. Dak Prescott has the weapons, he has the resume, he has the pedigree, and most importantly, in 2025, he has the chance to become the statistical king of Cowboys quarterbacks.

So all he needs to do is hit that 2,713-yard mark, and his name will sit atop the charts. Safe to say, Prescott is set to have an eventful season ahead of him, injuries or not.