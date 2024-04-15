New York Jets Hire New Offensive Coach Walter Kusmirek

The struggling New York Jets have already stepped up their game by signing enough pass protectors and offensive weapons for Aaron Rodgers. While those were the weak areas of their gameplay, their offense was also unimaginative and lacked ideas. The team’s head coach, Robert Saleh, and their Offensive Coordinator, Nathaniel Hackett, oversaw one of the worst offenses in the league, which has led to calls for changes in their offensive strategies and personnel.

As it turns out, GM Joe Douglas has responded to these calls by hiring another assistant offensive coordinator Walter Kusmirek. As per Dan Leberfeld of Jets Confidential Magazine, the Jets’ new assistant has previously served as a college assistant at New Haven, Wagner, and Morrisville State.

As per Sports Illustrated, the addition was expected as the Green Gang lost assistant head coach Rob Dadona and Chief of Staff Steve Scarnecchia to the Falcons. They have also lost Rob Calabrese and offensive assistant Mack Brown to the Rams and Seahawks, respectively. Kusmirek will bring his useful insights to a veteran offensive line that Morgan Moses and Tyron Smith will lead, who were signed by the team during free agency.

Kusmirek comes with a good pedigree and an impressive resume, having spent the last four seasons working with the offensive line at the New Haven Chargers.

Walter Kusmirek Football Coaching History

The Jets’ new coaching addition has made a name for himself in College football in the past 10 years. After finishing his college career as an offensive lineman at Fitchburg State, Kusmirek joined Morrisville State College as their running backs coach, a post he held for three seasons. He then moved on to Wagner for four seasons as their tight ends coach.

However, he made his name in college football as an offensive line coach at New Haven and Rhode Island. As per New Haven Chargers, during his 4 years, the program’s offensive line was ranked in the top 50 and led the country in scoring offense and total offense. In addition, they were also among the top 50 in the country in sacks allowed, with an average of just 0.82 sacks allowed per game, coupled with a spot in the top three in total tackles for loss allowed at 3.55 per game.

For the 2024 season, Kusmirek joined the Rhode Island Rams as their offensive line coach; however, an offer from the Jets was too big to refuse. Hopefully, Kusmirek and the Jets look to improve the 31st-ranked O-Line that Green Gang had last season.