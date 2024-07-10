“Mid Life Crisis”: Bill Belichick’s Attendance at Taylor Swift Concert Comically Concerns NFL World

Bill Belichick is finally enjoying his life after departing from New England, continually surprising the NFL world. Since leaving Foxborough, he has been trying new things, such as media appearances and joining various shows. His personal life, too, has taken a colorful turn, as he is now in a relationship with a 24-year-old former cheerleader. However, the recent news of his attendance at Taylor Swift’s concert takes the prize, leaving everyone comically concerned.

According to MLFootball’s post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Belichick, 72, was spotted at Tay-Tay’s concert in Amsterdam, enjoying the show from a suite alongside Patrick Mahomes and Travis Kelce. The report also confirms that the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach called Travis to secure the best tickets in the stadium.

Fans, however, feel Belichick is having a mid-life crisis. The majority couldn’t believe the news, declaring that they never thought they would read something like this. A few, on the other hand, found it plausible considering he is dating a 24-year-old girl who happens to be a Swiftie. See for yourselves:

Dude what? This guys having a mid life crisis for sure — No Swim Zone (@noswimzone) July 10, 2024

Another chimed in and wrote,

Yeah I’ll take things that I never thought I’d read for 500 Jim…. — That Hurts (@That_Hurts) July 10, 2024

Someone commented,

This makes sense. Isn’t he dating a 24 year old? — Jonathan Levitt (@JWLevitt) July 10, 2024

Others noted,

Makes sense. He is dating a Swiftie — Alan David Rosewicz (@Magicrozz32) July 10, 2024

Bill has been reportedly dating 24-year-old Jordan Hudson for over a year now. However, the couple went somewhat public just last month. The former Patriots coach has been spotted spending his free time with her, going on vacations in Nantucket, and now, attending concerts. Belichick is finally enjoying and living his life after spending the better part of it coaching football.

Reports confirm Belichick met Hudson three years ago on a flight when he was still dating his long-time girlfriend Linda Holiday, the executive director of the Bill Belichick Foundation. This relationship ended in 2023.

Jordan, too, is enjoying the luxurious life with Bill, reportedly moving into his Massachusetts home, and was also seen driving around a Porsche Macan S.

That said, with his newfound peace and realization that there is life beyond football, retiring from coaching doesn’t seem like the worst idea for the 72-year-old coach.

What Could Be Belichick’s Best Option Beyond Football?

Given how he is enjoying his newfound free time, many believe Belichick might permanently say goodbye to coaching football and continue to live his life unfazed and free of all encumbrances. When Bob Kraft parted ways with the head coach at the end of the 2023 season, many still believed that he had a lot of football left in him, and it wouldn’t be long before he was snapped up by another franchise.

However, that didn’t happen, as most clubs gravitated toward younger coaches. This left Bill unemployed for the first time in over five decades. Although this hasn’t bothered him so far, he continues to relish another shot at youth and the simple pleasures life has to offer.

With a coaching job on the horizon, the 8-time Super Bowl-winning coach will join ESPN’s Manningcast during Monday Night Football. He seems content with his situation and his prospects as a television analyst. However, if an opportunity like coaching the Cowboys presents itself, it would be hard to pass up, despite his current domestic bliss.

Although McCarthy has performed well in the regular season, the Cowboys’ playoff performances have left much to be desired. Thus, it wouldn’t be surprising if Jerry Jones decided to part ways with him. This opens up a significant opportunity for Bill Belichick, a coach with 8 Super Bowl wins on his resume.