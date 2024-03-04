Mike Evans Contract Extension: For $52,000,000 Tampa Bay Buccaneers Manage to Keep Offensive Star For Two More Prime Years

January 13, 2024: A fifth Pro Bowl appearance and a 10th consecutive season with 1,000 or more receiving yards punctuated Mike Evans 2023 season. With free agency beckoning, Evans could be in a Tampa Bay Buccaneers uniform for the final time on Monday night against the Philadelphia Eagles. – ZUMAm67_ 0388029014st Copyright: xDouglasxR.xCliffordx

After a lot of rumors, discussions and possible trade destinations, Mike Evans has decided to keep his talents in Florida. He’ll be staying for two more years with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers as they try to get one more shot at winning it all while vets of the 2020 Super Bowl team still remain around. During this offseason, the chatter around his contract was all time high, as he was one of the best WRs in the free agency class, had he stepped into FA.

Fortunately for the Bucs, it did not come to that. Even till last night, the news was that his asking price is around $25 million and that Bucs are not willing to get up there. But apparently they are willing to give him more than that, as they sign the star WR for $52 million/2-year deal with $35 million out of that guaranteed. Possibly meaning it’s $26 million per year.

This means that in the list of top WRs around the NFL, Mike Evans stands somewhere between AJ Brown who gets $25 million and Cooper Kupp who gets around $26.7 million. Mike Evans has been one of the most consistent WRs in NFL history not just amongst his contemporaries. He’s a walking 1000 yard receiving season. And it would have been a huge loss for the Bucs if they couldn’t bag this deal.

Till Last Night, Rumors Sent Mike Evans to Free Agency

Even though the contract extension is here and being celebrated, only a few hours ago, multiple news media outlets circulated the news of no negotiations concluding in Tampa. It was believed that Mike Evans’ ask of $25 million was way above what Tampa was willing to give up. But clearly that is not the case and the rumors can be put to rest.

From here on out, Tampa Bay should look at getting Baker Mayfield extended for a reasonable price. And keep the same core which has been so successful for them throughout the last 4 years. With the main cog of the system back in play, it should be a much easier off season for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.