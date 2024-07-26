Brandon Aiyuk is Not The Biggest Problem For the San Francisco 49ers, Trent Williams is

The San Francisco 49ers are facing a double whammy as training camp kicks off. While Brandon Aiyuk’s contract negotiations have been making headlines, another key player’s absence is raising eyebrows. Pro Bowl left tackle Trent Williams was nowhere to be seen on the first day of training camp, with coach Kyle Shanahan confirming it was due to contract disputes.

NFL Daily’s analysts Gregg Rosenthal and Patrick Claybon discussed the 49ers’ negotiation issues recently on their show. They speculate that Williams’ holdout could potentially be a bigger headache for the 49ers than Aiyuk’s situation:

“He’s the biggest piece, literally and figuratively, on that offensive line. He’s a part of what makes everything go. What makes them so dominant and it makes perfect sense to me at this point in his career, still having that value and using whatever leverage he has.”

Williams appears to be leveraging his importance in negotiations as he enters his 14th NFL season. Claybon suggests that the veteran tackle recognizes this could be his last chance to secure a lucrative deal. Rosenthal agreed and added that despite having three years left on his current contract, Williams is well aware of his value and is seeking compensation that reflects it.

However, Rosenthal points out one certainty amidst the uncertainty: the NFL’s fines for missing training camp days will still apply to Trent Williams, regardless of how the situation unfolds.

No Waivers For Trent Williams

Rosenthal delved deeper into the financial implications of Williams’ holdout. He explained that the fines for missing training camp are mandatory and steep, at $50,000 per day. Interestingly, Rosenthal’s research revealed that neither the 49ers nor Trent Williams have the option to waive these fines, even if both parties come upon that idea.

“Trent Williams is at that point in his career where he will be fined, it’s mandatory. They can’t wave it off even if they want to. I believe it’s $50,000 a day. That’s a lot of money.”

Despite the hefty daily fines, the potential payoff for Williams could be substantial if he secures the deal he’s seeking. Currently, the left tackle is set to earn just under $21 million. Williams possibly feels that his value to the team, considering the caliber of players around him, has increased since he signed his deal in 2020.

Moreover, under the current collective bargaining agreement, if Williams chooses to sit out the entire training camp, he could rack up $2 million in fines as a veteran in the league.