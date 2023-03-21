HomeSearch

“No One’s Paying RB”: NFL World Reacts as Austin Ekeler Shows His Frustration for Being Grossly Underpaid

Deepesh Nair
|Published 21/03/2023

Austin Ekeler
Credits : USA Today Sports

Even though Running Backs play a crucial role in driving the offensive unit, athletes are often paid less compared to other positions like Wide Receivers and Quarterbacks. Recently, the Chargers RB Austin Ekeler has come forward to address this issue as the veteran faces a hard time, finding new opportunities in the market.

The 27-year-old claimed that he was being underpaid despite showcasing great performance at his highest levels. Moreover, he has spent almost six seasons with the Chargers, and there isn’t a significant difference in his salary compared to the current NFL standards. Soon netizens hopped in to react, with a few of them taking a dig at his productivity.

Austin Ekeler makes a bold claim

The Western Colorado product recently appeared for a live interaction in the Green Light podcast with Chris Long. He spoke about various issues, including his ongoing trade situation. “I feel like there’s no timeline on it,” he told Long.

“I’m so underpaid right now as far as my contract, and what I contribute to the team, it’s like, I am relentlessly pursuing this. I want to get something long-term done. I want a team that wants me long-term. I’m at the peak of my game, right?” he added before detailing his abilities to add touchdowns and rushing yards for the team.

The veteran is entering his fourth year of the NFL contract he signed in 2020. It was $24.5 million evenly distributed in this tenure. He is scheduled to make $6.25 million in 2023, which he thinks to be low compared to other counterparts playing in the league.

To some extent, it is true. It may appear that he is holding some hard feelings against the team, but he clarified to have no bad blood and has sought a trade.

Ekeler’s NFL statistics over the years

The veteran was selected as an undrafted free agent by the Los Angeles Chargers in 2017. He rose to prominence in the second year itself, recording 958 scrimmage yards, per ESPN. The following year, Ekeler registered 933 receiving yards and 11 total touchdowns. He made peanuts during this period just as much as $1.67 million.

It was quite a steal for the Chargers’ management to keep him intact for so many years. To date, the RB has rushed for 3,727 yards scoring 34 touchdowns. He has scripted an NFL record for 25 rushing & receiving touchdowns in the first six seasons. It will be interesting to see whether he attracts any offers in the coming days.

