Mike McDaniel Reveals He Was Ready to Give “Everything” to the Chiefs in Exchange for Tyreek Hill

Tyreek Hill played six seasons with the Kansas City Chiefs before they traded him to the Miami Dolphins in 2022. The Chiefs were being considered one of the best teams in the league, expected to be guided by their trio: Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Tyreek Hill. However, the management surprised everyone with the unexpected move that came while the franchise was basking in great success.

Many believed that the Chiefs would see a big drop in their performance as Mahomes relied on Hill for his deep passes. However, the two-time MVP was unstoppable and led the Chiefs to win Super Bowl LVII after defeating the Philadelphia Eagles last season. After joining the Dolphins, Hill also had his breakout season last year, where he caught 119 receptions out of 170 attempts for 1710 yards and scored 7 touchdowns.

Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recognized Hill’s potential, as the star WR had four 1000-yard seasons out of the six with his former team. McDaniel wanted an offensive weapon for their starting QB, Tua Tagovailoa, and Cheetah was the perfect piece of the puzzle.

In his recent appearance at the ‘Dan Le Batard Show‘, the Dolphins’ head coach revealed the extent to which he was ready to trade for the speedster.

Mike McDaniel Insisted on Acquiring Tyreek Hill

On the show, McDaniel recalled the time when Dolphins’ GM Chris Grier informed him about the Kansas City Chiefs‘ interest in trading Tyreek Hill. At first, the head coach was taken aback by this news, but he jokingly exaggerated by saying they should give away everything for Hill without thinking much.

“Chris walks in. He’s like, hey. So I just got a call from the Chiefs talking about Tyreek Hill and I’m like, what? This is why I am not a GM. I’m like, tell them they can have everything,” said McDaniel.

However, later, the Dolphins HC realized that his response was very inadequate and decided to analyze Tyreek’s performance before making any abrupt decision. He began by reviewing every pass intended for Hill that season and gradually expanded his study over the past three years. The more he analyzed, the more he found himself consumed with stress. He realized the value of the former Chiefs’ WR and asked Chris to do whatever it took to bring Tyreek to the Dolphins.

Cheetah is playing his second season with the Miami Dolphins and has been wreaking havoc on their opponents this season. In the 12 games he started, he has caught 93 receptions for 1481 yards and scored 12 touchdowns. With five games still remaining, Hill is on track to become the first-ever wide receiver with 2000+ receiving yards in a season.