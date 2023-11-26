Mike McDaniel Says Aaron Rodgers Tried Reaching Out to Dolphins’ Jaelan Phillips After Achilles Injury; “He Was Working Some Channels to…”

In the closely-knit world of professional football, acts of kindness and support often go unnoticed. However, Miami Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel recently shared a heartwarming story about NY Jets quarterback Aaron Rodgers reaching out to Dolphins’ linebacker Jaelan Phillips after his season-ending Achilles injury.

This gesture sheds light on the camaraderie that exists off the field, even among players from different teams. Mike McDaniel, in a candid moment, revealed how Aaron Rodgers attempted to connect with Jaelan Phillips, who recently suffered a torn Achilles during the matchup against the Jets yesterday.

McDaniel expressed his indirect knowledge of the situation, saying, “I do know there was some information distributed. It was like in the periphery because there is a lot of stuff going on.” McDaniel spoke highly of Rodgers, emphasizing his reputed character. “I have heard great things about Aaron Rodgers and the type of human being he is,” he said.

According to McDaniel, Rodgers was actively seeking ways to get in touch with Phillips, using his connections. “I think he was working some channels to get in touch with Jaelan as of last night through a couple of people that have some relationships going with him,” McDaniel revealed.

This action by Rodgers wasn’t just about reaching out; it was about sharing wisdom and support. McDaniel noted that Rodgers and Phillips are both forward-thinking individuals and are open to exotic surgery if needed. He said,

“I think that’s kind of something, specifically Jaelan Phillips—he is not one of those old-school ‘I’ve always done it this way’ type of guys. He will be open to whatever.”

McDaniel highlighted the importance of player relationships in the context of physical rehabilitation and mental stability during such challenging times.

Will Aaron Rodgers Return This Season?

Aaron Rodgers, the talented quarterback for the New York Jets, suffered a significant setback 11 weeks ago against the Buffalo Bills when he ruptured his Achilles. But showing true resilience and determination, Rodgers has been on a fast track to recovery, aiming for an impressive in-season comeback.

According to Fox Sports’ Jay Glazer, Rodgers targets a return to practice on December 2, coincidentally his 40th birthday. His ultimate goal is to play in the Week 16 game against the Washington Commanders, as reported by NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport. Jets’ head coach Robert Saleh provided an update, stating, “He’s in the building. When we get a doctor’s note that says he’s clear, he’ll be cleared for practice then.”

In a strategic move to expedite recovery, renowned orthopedic surgeon Neal ElAttrache, who conducted Rodgers’ surgery, used an internal brace known as a “speed bridge” on his Achilles.

The sports world often highlights the competitive nature of athletes, but stories like these remind us of the empathy and support that players extend to each other behind the scenes.