Mike Tomlin Explains Russell Wilson’s Sack Struggles And Why He Used Justin Fields For Minimal Yardage

Russell Wilson received a harsh reality check from the Browns defense in what turned out to be a frustrating game (19-24) on Thursday night. He was sacked four times, three of them in the first half, raising questions about his mobility on the football field.

The game also raised critical concerns about Mike Tomlin’s coaching strategy, including the use of Justin Fields at crucial intervals. Regarding Wilson, Tomlin was somewhat cryptic in his response in the post-game press conference, refusing to share the finer details, perhaps reserving them for a closed-door conversation.

“I guess that’s what I was talking about (Russell Wilson getting sacked) when I say it took us too long to warm up to the action. They (the Browns) brought it and they brought it instantly early on. I thought we settled down and became competitive, but as you mentioned, it produced some negativity, particularly in the first half.”

The Steelers lost their rhythm in the first half as Wilson could not move the ball. Combined with the lack of touchdowns and an over-reliance on field goals, they suffered a loss.

Meanwhile, curious about Justin Fields’ limited use, a reporter asked if the cold weather at Huntington Bank Field played a role in the selection of the QB2. Tomlin dismissed the theory quite immediately.

“I don’t think the weather was a factor. We intended to use him, and we did. I don’t think the weather conditions played a part in that decision.”

Notably, Fields lost yards on his first two snaps. But, he came back in the fourth quarter with a 30-yard run and a play-fake that resulted in Jaylen Warren scoring a touchdown. However, by then, the damage had been done.

While Wilson bounced back in the second half, finishing with 270 yards and one touchdown, the painful aspect of the Steelers’ loss was their inability to maintain consistency. With just six points coming from the first three quarters, they allowed the Browns control for much of the game and helped them secure the Week 12 win.

Despite the upset result, the Steelers maintained their No. 1 position in the AFC North. The Steelers will next face the Bengals in Week 13, where Tomlin will be looking for his 9th win. Additionally, he would surely expect the offense to protect Wilson more.