Mike Tomlin’s Decision to Step Down as Steelers HC Left the Locker Room in “Pin-Drop Silence”

When the Pittsburgh Steelers gathered for their team meeting following their crushing playoff exit against the Texans, they likely expected the usual end-of-season tone. But instead, they were met with a moment that stunned everyone, as after 19 seasons, Mike Tomlin informed his players that he was stepping down as head coach.

Advertisement

According to former NFL wide receiver T. J. Houshmandzadeh, the reaction inside the locker room was, as expected, one of deep shock and sadness.

Speaking on the Speakeasy podcast, Houshmandzadeh revealed just how heavy the moment felt for players who had largely grown up in Tomlin’s culture.

“I talked to a couple guys that’s in that locker room, and they were shocked. They said, ‘You literally could hear a pin drop.’ When Mike was up talking to the team, you could hear a pin drop… Everybody was just like, mouth to the floor,” the former Bengals wideout revealed.

For nearly two decades, Tomlin had been the constant in Pittsburgh. Nineteen straight seasons without a losing record. A Super Bowl title. Multiple AFC North crowns.

Even in recent years, when playoff wins were next to none under his kitty, players never sensed that Tomlin’s grip on the locker room had weakened. Nor did the Rooney family ever hint at a life post-Tomlin. So, considering all this, it makes sense that most players seemed to be devastated.

And the next detail Houshmandzadeh shared made the moment even heavier.

“Everybody he hugged… everybody… and they couldn’t believe that he was really stepping down. From what I gathered, they were sad. The best players on the team… if something was off, it would’ve gotten out. And it didn’t,” he said.

“It wasn’t like ownership forced him out… Mike Tomlin wanted to step away for whatever reason, and he did,” T.J. added.

So why walk away now? Well, Houshmandzadeh believes that the years of noise and criticism about his playoff win drought finally became impossible to ignore for Tomlin. “I think all the noise, all the chatter… it probably got to him,” Houshmandzadeh said. “‘Oh, y’all think y’all better without me? All right. I’m gonna give you that… It’s been a long run.’”

Despite always playing against Tomlin in his career, T.J. was honest enough to admit that he would have enjoyed the prospect of playing under Mike. It’s because Tomlin always let his players be themselves while still demanding accountability.

“Mike Tomlin is a players’ coach, but you ain’t running over him… I would have loved to play for Mike Tomlin. He lets you be you, but he’s gonna keep you in line at the same time… I got nothing but the utmost respect for him,” Houshmandzadeh said.

While the Speakeasy analyst believes that Tomlin will definitely be back to coaching soon, recent reports indicate that the longtime Steelers HC is interested in taking a shot at punditry, most likely replacing Matt Ryan at CBS.

Still, considering how legendary and consistent Tomlin has been in his tenure at Pittsburgh, it’s only a matter of time before an NFL club convinces him to join their side.