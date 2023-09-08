As Shannon Sharpe Suggests Chiefs to Give Patrick Mahomes a $1,000,000,000 Contract, Skip Bayless Comes Up With Polar Opposite Take After Loss Against Lions

This was surely not how Patrick Mahomes would have imagined his first game to be after a Super Bowl season. Even though Mahomes was in his regular season form, several crucial mistakes from the receivers cost him a game. Shannon Sharpe however, was impressed with Mahomes so much that he suggested the Chiefs to offer the QB a $1,000,000,00 contract. While Skip Bayless, on the other hand, had a completely different narrative set up.

Despite Shannon Sharpe’s exit from Undisputed, his chemistry with Skip doesn’t seem to die down. The two analysts continue with their opposing views even online after the Chiefs lost to the Lions in the season opener. On one hand, it was Shannon Sharpe praising Mahomes for carrying the offense without the likes of some star players. While, on the other hand, Skip Bayless believes Mahomes is nothing without Travis Kelce.

Shannon Sharpe Wants the Chiefs To Offer Patrick Mahomes $1,000,000,000

Patrick Mahomes appeared just as confident even without the likes of Travis Kelce. But that wasn’t the case with the receivers, especially Kadarius Toney. He dropped three crucial catches one of which even resulted in a pick-six. The Lions surely won the game but Mahomes still managed to impress Shannon Sharpe.

After the game, the NFL legend took to Twitter to express his views on the Chiefs QB. “Chiefs should give Mahomeboy 10yrs a Billion dollars…I’m being 4 real. He’s the best QB and it isn’t as close many think,” Sharpe tweeted.

This tweet came soon after Joe Burrow secured a massive $275 million deal with the Bengals. Sharpe believes that despite losing the game Mahomes is still the best in the league for which he surely deserves a $100 million AAV.

Skip Bayless Doubts Mahomes’ Greatness

On the contrary, Skip Bayless had some harsh comments to make on Patrick Mahomes’ inefficiency without the likes of his star teammate Travis Kelce. He even reminded fans of Mahomes’ comparison with the NBA great Michael Jordan with a hard-hitting tweet.

“Wait, Michael Jordan Mahomes lost his home opener to … the Lions?” Skip wrote. “Did Mahomes ever miss Kelce. Did he ever throw a bunch of wild off-target passes as the game wore on and he got more and more frustrated. Even the last Toney drop was behind him.”

It was good to see the ex-teammates offer opposing views after a long time. Looks like a Twitter version of Undisputed featuring Shannon Sharpe and Skip Bayless is not as far-fetched as it may appear to be.