Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe React as AJ Brown Buys a 6’2” Mannequin to Display His Unwashed Super Bowl Jersey

Winning the Super Bowl is the ultimate thrill—just ask Tom Brady, the man who came back from retirement in pursuit of an eighth ring. The feeling never fades. But there’s something uniquely special about winning your first. For many Eagles players, this past Super Bowl marked their first championship—including AJ Brown. And he took it a step further to preserve the memory.

Advertisement

Instead of just reminiscing, he went out and bought a 6’2” life-sized mannequin and dressed it in his unwashed Super Bowl jersey, ensuring that moment lives on—literally.

As his girlfriend posted about it on her Instagram story, Chad Johnson and Shannon Sharpe were fully in favor of Brown preserving the memory in any way he saw fit.

“That’s dope. That has to be one of the greatest feelings and obviously coming from someone who has never someone won a s Super Bowl but played in one, that’s something I would do. You savor that moment. That’s live, man,” said Johnson on Nightcap.

Ocho, having never won a Super Bowl, excitedly asked his co-host Sharpe where he keeps his Super Bowl memorabilia. Shannon explained that most of his items are displayed on his walls—at least the ones still in his possession.

“On the wall. But I don’t where the pants are. I know I got the jerseys. I gave away my Super Bowl helmet. I think Darryl Green got my Super Bowl helmet. I got my Super Bowl Ravens helmet. I still have my jerseys, they’re hanging up.”

He still has both of his jerseys from the Ravens’ 2000 Super Bowl win but has no idea what happened to his pants from any of his three championships.

As for his Broncos Super Bowl helmet, he no longer owns it—he traded it to Darrell Green. And when it comes to his cleats, most were either given away or have simply gone missing over the years.

Many like Joe Montana, Terry Bradshaw, and even Tom Brady have auctioned off their Super Bowl jerseys. Brady had one of his jerseys stolen and needed the FBI’s help to recover it. Fans love to have such memorabilia and many are willing to pay top money. But AJ Brown isn’t parting with his Super Bowl jerseys anytime soon, at least until he has multiple jerseys to spare.