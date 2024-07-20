Miles Teller Details Why Travis Kelce is Not in Shape to Play a Pilot in Top Gun 3

Miles Teller is yet another celebrity fan of the Swift and Kelce duo. Teller loves rocking at Taylor Swift’s concerts and swinging golf clubs in Lake Tahoe with Chief’s tight end Travis Kelce. But when it comes to casting Kelce in ‘Top Gun 3’, Teller isn’t exactly giving his buddy the thumbs up.

Teller who starred in ‘Top Gun: Maverick’ recently had a chat where he gave an honest take about Kelce starring in the movie series. While denying the idea of the tight end’s place in the movie, Teller stated that someone as robust as Kelce might not be a great fit.

“There’s no pilot that looks like [Kelce],” said Teller. Adding a future note to his appearance, Keller added, “When he retires and loses a bunch of muscle mass, then yeah, maybe!” exclaimed Teller in his interview with Starcade Media at the American Century Championship.

Well, despite that being an ‘ouch’ for Kelce, Teller here has a point. Pilots in the Top Gun movie are those flying their fighter jets and are typically on the smaller side. Most of them have a similar stature to Formula 1 drivers.

Kelce is no less than a beast on the football field, standing tall at 6’-4’’ and weighing around 250 pounds. That’s a lot of muscle to squeeze into a fighter jet.

While Teller was less keen on the idea due to the optics, comedian Rob Riggle, on the other hand, was on cloud nine at the idea of joining Kelce in the franchise.

Rob Riggle Has a Take on Teller’s Views on the Travis Kelce- Top Gun Combo

On hearing the idea, the comedian and die-hard fan lit up instead of shutting it down. The mere thought of starring in the movie alongside Kelce in the next blockbuster brought up an exciting reply from Riggle.

“Guys, all we need is a couple hundred million, and we’ll make it happen. This is a walk in the park,” joked the comedian in an interview with Starcade Media at the American Century Championship. Riggle has a vision but it’s the money constraints holding him back.

Travis Kelce’s Hollywood ambitions are no secret. Now that he has made an appearance at the Eras Tour, he has a better chance of charming his audience in a movie. So when Riggle, who even made a humorous audition tape back in 2014 for ‘Top Gun 2’, sees potential in Kelce, there is some serious gold brewing!