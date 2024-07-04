Patrick Mahomes in Awe of New Rugby Recruit Louis Rees-Zammit’s Insane Athletic Abilities

A new star is rising on the horizon for the Kansas City Chiefs, and his name is Louis Rees-Zammit. The former rugby sensation’s transition to the NFL through the International Player Pathway program has sparked intrigue and excitement among the fans. As the Chiefs Kingdom eagerly awaits the upcoming season, recent revelations from Patrick Mahomes himself have only fueled the anticipation surrounding Rees-Zammit’s potential impact on the field.

During an appearance on the “Riggle’s Pick” podcast, hosted by actor/comedian Rob Riggle, Mahomes shed light on Rees-Zammit’s progress. When asked about “the British guy,” Mahomes’ immediate response was, “He’s really fast.”

The quarterback went on to describe the team’s plans for Rees-Zammit, including potential roles as a running back and on special teams:

“I think what’s been the best part about him is he works his tail off man. He understands he needs to get better, he needs to continue to work. But the athletic ability is unreal. I mean, 24 miles per hour, wherever they clocked him at rugby, is real. My boy, he’s fast and it’s just about him learning football compared to rugby.”

However, Mahomes acknowledged that Rees-Zammit’s true test will come during actual gameplay. While the former rugby player possesses the necessary toughness for the NFL, the QB believes Rees-Zammit needs to experience firsthand how to create space and utilize his athletic abilities in football scenarios.

The Chiefs quarterback also revealed that the team’s hunger for another Super Bowl victory has intensified, with newcomers pushing the veterans to elevate their game even further. And as the 2024 season approaches, the Chiefs’ roster changes and the potential impact of Louis Rees-Zammit has Mahomes feeling optimistic. However, competition in the practice squad has undeniably intensified.

Louis Rees-Zammit’s Spot on The Chiefs’ Roster

The Kansas City Chiefs have been very impressive this offseason in strengthening their roster through both the draft and free agency. Which brings into question where Rees-Zammit fits into the roster.

Chiefs Digest media member Matt Derrick recently shared some intriguing roster predictions on the “41 is the Mic” podcast with KSHB41’s Nick Jacobs. Derrick foresees a running back lineup consisting of Isiah Pacheco, Clyde Edwards-Helaire, Louis Rees-Zammit, and undrafted free agent Deneric Prince.

“Deneric Prince would be the number three running back right now,” Derrick noted. He also suggested that Rees-Zammit might not serve as a conventional running back if injuries were to sideline Pacheco and Edwards-Helaire.

“I increasingly have Louis Rees-Zammit making this team. Just because the way that the Chiefs keep using him in so many different ways and certainly the way that [special teams coordinator] Dave Toub talks about him and is using him on special teams,” he explained.

Additionally, the Chiefs Kingdom is abuzz with excitement over Rees-Zammit’s potential. The Welsh rugby star has quickly become a fan favorite, impressing with his versatility and rapid adaptation to American football. Many are drawing parallels to Puka Nacua’s breakout performance last season, wondering if the youngster might make a similar impact.