Millionaire Eli Manning Joins Bill Gates and NFL Commissioner in Exclusive Club

The Augusta National Golf club has opened its doors to new members from the business and celebrity world! Joe Pompliano shared the details of it on his ‘The Joe Pomp Show’:

“According to sports Business Journal, this year’s freshman membership class includes former New York Giants quarterback and Tom Brady’s nightmare, Eli Manning, CBS Sports Chairman Sean McManus, Amazon CEO Andy Jassy and Delta Airlines CEO Ed Bastian.”

Highlighting the inclusion of Eli Manning into the club, Joe addressed how his brother Peyton Manning already is a member of the exclusive club. Other notable names from the sports industry include the NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred.

The analyst addressed how the membership process for Augusta National Golf Club is complex, unique, and secretive. Founded way back in 1932, it started as a white men’s only establishment. Then, it slowly opened up for African-American members, thanks to Ron Townsend’s entry in 1990.

Women, however, only became a part of the club 12 years ago, when the Augusta National welcomed former Secretary of State conductor, Lisa Rice, in 2012. While its history has hooked everyone’s attention, it is the updated rules and details about the club that continue to keep it popular.

The golf club currently has about 300 members, with the membership list being a mix of billionaires, CEOs, head fund managers, and sports figures. It is important to note that it only admits new people once current members either pass away or voluntarily decide to leave.

As Joe pointed out in his segment, the current list is filled with familiar and unfamiliar names for the audience:

“Guys like Warren Buffett, Bill Gates, Lynn Swan and even Lou Holtz are on the list. But the club has a lot of people you don’t know too. Because as the old saying goes, “It’s not about what you can pay, it’s about who you know.”

One would expect the membership initiation fee for Augusta National to be soaring high with the big names on its list. However, the number is said to be a measly 40 Grand to get you added to its exclusive list. Detailing out the other charges, Pompliano highlighted:

“Augusta National also charges significantly less than they could in annual dues rumored to be a few thousand a year. They don’t even overcharge members when they visit the club either with the cost of staying overnight at one of the property’s 10 cabins or 100 rooms coming in at around $100 per night.”

The numbers from the fees create the curiosity of how one actually becomes a member at Augusta National. Joe answered the question by stating that potential members must be nominated by a current member of the club. Being a good golfer is no requirement for your entry.

Opening of new spots simply leads to a discussion among the executives of the club to determine who is worthy of the new position. However, there is one strict rule for the potential members to follow.

If the person interested in the club has been openly discussing their reason for wanting to join Augusta National, they will almost always be removed from being considered for the position. As the podcast host pointed out:

“The first rule of Augusta National? Don’t talk about Augusta National”

He stated Bill Gates’ example in this case, where the Billionaire was denied membership earlier when he had been openly talking about his wish to join the club. Later, in 2002, Gates was eventually granted the position after his comments on it had died down.

Besides the secrecy rule topping the list, there are other strict rules for the members of the Augusta National Golf Club to follow. The members are not allowed to wear a backward hat or even shorts on the course.

Apart from this, a slightly weird rule is also established for the members. The club doesn’t allow the lights to be on after midnight. Hence, the New Year’s eve countdown begins at 10:30 pm at the club.

With numerous rules and entry requirements, Eli Manning must be delighted to finally be on the list of the members of the Augusta National.