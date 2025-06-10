Shedeur Sanders Told to Stop “Wasting Time Practicing With Third-Stringers” to Bag Joe Flacco’s Job

Cleveland Browns quarterback Joe Flacco, left, chats with rookie Shedeur Sanders during an NFL practice at the Cleveland Browns training facility on Wednesday, May 28, 2025, in Berea, Ohio. Jeff Lange / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Shedeur Sanders is still recovering from his historic fall in the 2025 NFL Draft. And now another disappointment seems looming: He may be running out of time to actualize his starting aspirations.

The second-generation star has reportedly performed well in the minicamp and the OTAs so far. He has impressed both his teammates and the Cleveland Browns’ coaching staff. However, much of that success is coming while Sanders is working with the likes of second and even third-string players.

In the eyes of JT Sports, that’s simply not good enough. In the latest installment of the fan-led podcast, J.T. suggested that the Browns are wasting a perfectly good opportunity.

“Shedeur should stop wasting time practicing with third-stringers,” JT said bluntly, adding that Sanders starting for the Browns is more of a matter of when rather than if.

Given the age and average-at-best performances of Joe Flacco, the former Super Bowl MVP certainly isn’t the most tantalizing of options. That said, he’s still a proven product.

“He should be running with the ones, getting meaningful reps, so when he ends up taking this job over from Joe Flacco, eventually, he has enough timing and chemistry down where he can come in and dominate,” said JT.

“All the Browns are doing is hurting Shedeur Sanders’ development by allowing him to miss out on meaningful reps with the starters,” he added.

The commentator even went as far as to suggest that Sanders is better for Cleveland’s playoff odds than Flacco.

“[Sanders] will start for Cleveland this year, and there’s a high possibility that he may start as Week 1 for the Browns,” predicted JT.

“Joe Flacco is nothing more than a bona fide, high-level backup at this point in his career. The Browns, if they want to have any chance of making it to the playoffs this year, starting Shedeur gives them the best chance.“

While fans are growing frustrated by the ongoing treatment of Sanders as a prospect, the former Colorado star insisted he’s enjoying his time in Cleveland. Intriguingly, even though the fans may be upset at Flacco standing in his way, Sanders recently said that he’s very much enjoying the veteran’s company.

“It’s funny going in there and seeing Joe every day. It’s funny seeing him, because at practice I’m like, ‘Wow, I’m really with Joe Flacco right now. We’re on the same team,” Shedeur told the Browns media.

Even though he still finds himself being occasionally star-struck by the names surrounding him, Shedeur will soon have to replace that fanboy emotion with understanding and respect. In order to fully command an NFL roster, a quarterback needs to be less of a fan and more of a leader.

For all of the things that Sanders has proven himself to be, a leader is yet to be one of them. Should he hope to ascend the roster and become an NFL starter, that side of him will need to emerge in camp sooner rather than later.

Otherwise, it’s going to be a frustrating season for both Sanders and his fan base.