“Poor Decision on My Part”: Falcons Coach Arthur Smith is Super Embarrassed After Shaving His Beloved Mustache

Atlanta Falcons’ head coach Arthur Smith surprised everyone by appearing on the Pat McAfee Show without his mustache. Many believed he shaved it out of frustration after Sunday’s 31-28 loss to the Minnesota Vikings. Nevertheless, Smith straightaway apologized for donning the look on the show. The Falcons started the season with three straight wins but are now under pressure as they faced two straight losses in the last two weeks.

During the show, Pat McAfee welcomed Smith as “a man who had a mustache before but no longer does”. Falcons’ head coach was embarrassed after he revealed his new look, disclosing it was a poor decision on his behalf. Smith shaved his mustache on Monday morning, and he wishes it would grow back soon.

Smith further added that the Falcons have their bye week after their matchup against the Arizona Cardinals this Sunday. The 41-year-old head coach believes his mustache will pop up by the time they return to play against the New Orleans Saints in Week 12. Smith recalled that right after cropping off his mustache, he regretted his decision.

“I want to let you know I’m a little embarrassed. Poor decision on my part, but it’ll be back soon, sooner rather than later,” said Smith.

While recalling a past event, Smith added that he was relieved to not have shaved his entire head, as that would have been more concerning. McAfee pressed him to know what he was talking about, and Smith hinted at a recent pop culture event, possibly related to Britney Spears. Notably, Britney shaved her head in 2007, following a difficult period in her life. She recently explained that she shaved her head as a way to push back because people had eyeballed her a lot during her teenage days.

Arthur Smith Talks Team Preparation for Kyler Murray’s Return in Week 10

Moving forward in the show, former NFL linebacker turned sports analyst A. J. Hawk asked the Falcons HC about his team’s preparations for facing QB Kyler Murray and the Cardinals this week. Smith pointed out that this will be Murray’s first game in the 2023 season, and he’s in a different system than before.

However, Smith acknowledged Murray’s talent as a top draft pick. He then emphasized the need to tackle him better. Knowing the Cardinals have speed on offense and strong weapons on defense, Smith has assured that his team is prepared to face the opponent head-on.

The Arizona Cardinals’ face of the franchise will make his season’s debut in Week 10. Murray suffered a season-ending torn ACL in Week 14 of the 2022 season against the New England Patriots. The Dirty Bids are currently 4-5 and in need of a desperate comeback.