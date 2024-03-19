Mina Kimes Is Super Impressed With How Bears Have Set Everything Up for Caleb Williams; “Absolutely Crushed This Offseason”

September 02, 2023 USC Trojans quarterback Caleb Williams 13 in action during the NCAA, College League, USA football game between the Nevada Wolf Pack and USC Trojans at the Los Angeles Coliseum in Los Angeles, California. Mandatory Photo Credit : /CSM Los Angeles United States of America – ZUMAc04_ 20230902_zma_c04_1535 Copyright: xCharlesxBausx

Now that Justin Fields has been traded to the Pittsburgh Steelers by the Chicago Bears, it’s all but confirmed that the Bears will use their first-round pick to draft a quarterback. As per reports, Caleb Williams is the frontrunner to be the next Bears QB. Williams, a USC alum is considered by many to be a generational talent after a record-breaking college career. However, questions are being raised about Chicago’s desirability.

The Bears had a dismal last season with them finishing at the bottom of NFC North. Caleb joining a bottom-scraping team like the Bears would have been a disservice to his talent. But luckily for him, the Bears have made some stellar preseason moves. The Poles have strengthened their offense massively by trading for Chargers WR Keenan Allen. They also signed RB D’Andre Swift making this a scary offensive squad. NFL Analyst Mina Kimes also acknowledged this and believed that the Bears have done their best in setting up an offense worth Williams’ caliber.

She particularly noted the Keenan Allen signing and shed light on the WR’s incredible last season for the Chargers. Allen was ranked 4th in receiving yards last season while having the second-highest pass-completion percentage in the NFL. Moreover, he fits in well within the Bears dynamic thanks to the synergy he can form with WR DJ Moore. Kimes noted that DJ Moore’s downfield threat will be greatly complemented by Allen who is great in that part of the pitch.

“Feels like the final and necessary piece. Of course he is on the wrong side of 30. But he was incredibly productive last year. 4th in the NFL in receiving yards per game A great compliment to what DJ Moore does where he gives you that downfield threat. Allen can work underneath. Perhaps most importantly, he is a quarterback’s best friend. With Caleb Williams, what’s going to be so important year 1 is getting him to play on time. And Keenan Allen last season on throws under two and half seconds had the second highest completion percentage in football, behind only Cee Dee Lamb.”

Overall, she believed that the Bears had done stellar work in setting up a stellar team for Caleb Williams. She labeled this Bears team with Williams. as a contingent built for success.

“I just feel like the Bears have absolutely crushed this offseason in terms of setting [Caleb Williams] up for success.”

While Kimes praised the Bears for their desirability, RGIII meanwhile urged Williams to turn down the Bears.

RGIII Wants Caleb Williams To Pull An Eli Manning

Back in 2004, Ole Miss’s star prospect Eli Manning expressed his disinterest in joining the San Diego Chargers before the draft. The Chargers had the first-pick opportunity back then. Despite Manning’s statement, the Chargers ended up picking Manning. They soon however were forced to release him as they traded him to the Giants for Phillips Rivers and several draft picks. Former Washington player RGIII wants Caleb Williams to do the same with the Bears this draft season.

As per the former NFL star, Caleb should be concerned with the way Justin Fields was discarded. Griffin reasoned that Fields was the casualty of the Bears’ gaping holes everywhere and releasing him away at their best shows that the Bears won’t have the best interest for Caleb.

“After everything that’s happened with just Justin Fields, can Caleb Williams really look at that and say, ‘You know what? This is the organization that has my best interests at heart, and they’re going to help develop me into the player I want to become,’”

He did acknowledge that the Bears have done an incredible job with their new playmaker signings. However, Griffin argued that Caleb should see from the Fields ousting and see if the Bears will back him through thick and thin.

“Don’t get me wrong. Hey, hand the football off to D’Andre Swift, throwing the ball to Keenan Allen and D.J. Moore and Cole Kmet — those guys are phenomenal. This ain’t anything about them. This is about Caleb Williams and what team out there gives him the best chance to be successful. Only he can deem that.”

At the end of his opinion piece video on “X”, Robert opined that he should rather join Washington as he believes his former team will have his best interest at heart.

“I do think him going back to Washington, where he’s from… I think that’s the best spot for him. But he has to answer that question.”

All said and done, we have an interesting few weeks lined up for us. Fans will be eager to see where Caleb Williams finally ends up amidst this long-drawn saga.