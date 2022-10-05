Tom Brady, Who Has a $250 Million Fortune, Was Once Heavily Criticized For $3.25 Million Shady Charity Dealings

Back in 2017, Tom Brady was scrutinized for using the ‘Best Buddies’ charitable organization to fund his own foundation.

In 2017, Tom Brady was brought to the attention of charity watchdogs for using ‘Best Buddies International’ to fund his own charity Foundation.

Best Buddies International, a nonprofit organization that helps people with intellectual and developmental disabilities, has had a great relationship with Tom Brady.

In fact, the $250 million worth quarterback has raised nearly $20 million for Best Buddies since 2011. However, the fact that the non-profit organization also gave $2.75 million to Brady’s Change the World Foundation Trust and promised to provide the group another $500,000 in 2017 grabbed the attention of the Watchdogs.

Tom Brady gives much to Best Buddies but takes millions for his own charitable trust https://t.co/o2QRwPMaXs via @BostonGlobe — Philip Hackney (@EOTaxProf) April 23, 2017

Was Tom Brady using charity money for his personal benefits?

According to a report published in the Boston Globe on the same subject, “the payments, made at Brady’s request, benefitted his Boston-based Change the World Foundation Trust.”

Moreover, the report added that Brady’s foundation actually focussed on his personal interests including the betterment of of his children’s private schools. “Best Buddies’ focus on assisting those with disabilities has been a lower priority,” the report added.

Reports also indicated that actor Kevin Spacey also had this arrangement with Best Buddies, with his charity receiving a $200,000 grant in 2015.

Huge congrats to Best Buddies Global Ambassador @TomBrady on his 7th Super Bowl victory!!! 🏈 🏆 Join Tom in support of Best Buddies and show your love for #TheGoat by ordering your Tom Brady + Best Buddies Florida specialty license plate today at https://t.co/GAO0hZZ8lw 🚘 pic.twitter.com/ZvPVZ9eH4h — Best Buddies (@bestbuddies) February 8, 2021

The reports concluded that independent charity monitors did not believe the arrangement was illegal. Charity watchdogs stated that “it is not uncommon for nonprofits to pay celebrities to help raise money and that Best Buddies had realized an enviable return on its relationship with Brady.”

As expected, some people questioned whether Best Buddies should properly report the annual payments as fund-raising expenses rather than charitable donations.

Best Buddies founder and Chairman Anthony K. Shriver stated that they agreed to give Brady’s trust $250,000 in 2011, followed by $500,000 every year since. He stated that there is no agreement between the two.

