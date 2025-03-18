Minnesota Vikings Are “The Girl With a Boyfriend” for Aaron Rodgers: Shannon Sharpe

For the 17th time this week, we’re here to tell you: the Aaron Rodgers saga continues. How we ever expected there not to be some sort of saga with Rodgers hitting free agency for the first time in his career in 2025 was as shortsighted as it gets. But we’re in the thick of it now.

The situation stands as such: Rodgers is wanted by two teams, but he doesn’t want either of them really, and the team he does want, is not very interested in him either. It’s like a high school love triangle where there are absolutely zero reciprocal feelings.

The most reliable reporting suggests that Rodgers has the Minnesota Vikings as his top choice and that he will wait for them to make a call on whether they want to bring the veteran in to work with youngster J.J. McCarthy. Meanwhile, the Pittsburgh Steelers and New York Giants are happy to wait for the possible scraps. Shannon Sharpe could see the imagery of the high school drama too, as he called the Vikings the “girl with a boyfriend” that Rodgers couldn’t wrangle.

“The worst place to be is to want a girl that doesn’t want you… You heard what he said. The Giants and the Steelers want him, he wants the Vikes. Ain’t nothing worse than you want a girl, but that girl doesn’t want you,” Sharpe said with a smirk.

The former NFL TE’s wisdom was more than well-received by Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, who had to stop his co-host from continuing so he could grab his notepad and have Sharpe repeat himself. He wanted to write the wisdom down. Sharpe doubled down on the metaphor, comparing the Steelers and Vikings to good, God-fearing women who simply don’t excite someone like Rodgers.

“I got two very attractive, nice, good girls, got their head on right, got their college degree, come from a good family. God-fearing women. I don’t want that. I want the girl that I know has a boyfriend,” Sharpe said.

And Ocho groaned, “Oh, lord, Unc. Come on, now.”

“I think I have more to offer her,” Sharpe added slyly.

It was an interesting way of looking at a situation that has been scrutinized and dissected from every angle over the past few weeks. Sharpe’s metaphor also made perfect sense. The Giants and Steelers are offering Rodgers the job outright, but he would rather go to Minnesota.

There, he could very well lose a QB competition to second-year man and likely face of the franchise, J.J. McCarthy. There’s only one reason Rodgers could be pushing for this Minnesota move as hard as he has. Unfortunately, it likely rules out the Giants: he wants to win—and win big—in 2025.