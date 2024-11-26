mobile app bar

“Play for Peanuts”: Ryan Fitzpatrick Gives Necessary Career Advice to Free Agent Daniel Jones as Dark Clouds Loom Over His NFL Future

Sneha Singh
Published

follow google newsFollow Us
Daniel Jones and Ryan Fitzpatrick

Daniel Jones (left) and Ryan Fitzpatrick (right) / Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Daniel Jones is officially out of the New York Giants and on the search for a new home. He spent six years with his draft team, so the QB has surely gained enough experience to make him an attractive option for other NFL teams. But he might want to consider his options carefully, as former Bills star Ryan Fitzpatrick advised.

On his podcast, Fitz&Whit, Fitzpatrick reacted to Jones’ release last week, which he felt was unfortunate, but the right decision. It gives both parties the chance to restart their journey.

Fitzpatrick asserted that Jones has been “leader of [the Giants’] lockerroom for six years,” something other teams will value. But before that, the former QB’s advice for the free agent is simple: Jones shouldn’t rush to sign his next team unless it’s one that’s playoff-bound.

Fitzpatrick even suggested the idea of playing as a backup to reset his career in the league rather than waste time with a struggling franchise. It could be the perfect opportunity for Jones to rebuild his confidence as an athlete.

“My advice to him, I wouldn’t sign anywhere unless you’ve got a playoff team. They lose somebody down the stretch. I don’t think there’s a reason to sign as a backup somewhere. I don’t think there’s a reason to sign on a bad team and go play more games.”

The analyst also claimed himself as a “fan” of Jones purely because of how he handled the split with the Giants. Fitzpatrick lauded how the QB “took accountability” for his disappointing performance:

“I actually really love the little statement he made. He took accountability. He said, ‘Look, I haven’t been good enough.'”

Fitzpatrick further affirmed his faith in Jones‘ skills as a player saying, “he’s the type of guy that could land on his feet.” He further compared his possible “resurgence” to Sam Darnold’s if he manages to get in the right team with the right coaches.

The analyst is seemingly clear about his hopes for the 27-year-old and strongly feels that an enticing contract shouldn’t be a priority for him at the moment. Reacting to his segment about Jones, Fitzpatrick reiterated his views on X and wrote:

“There’s no rush to sign anywhere if I’m Daniel Jones. Don’t chase a starting role this offseason…find a system that best suits you and play for peanuts as a backup…your next decision has zero to do with money and 100% to do with resetting your career and regaining your confidence as a player.”

Daniel Jones amassed 2,070 yards, 8 touchdowns, and 7 interceptions this season. The quarterback has a tough road ahead of him, having to find a new team for himself that would help him make the comeback he deserves.

Post Edited By:Samnur Reza

About the author

Sneha Singh

Sneha Singh

x-iconlinkedin-icon

Sneha Singh is an NFL journalist for The SportsRush. She is currently pursuing engineering, but her passion for writing and love for American football led her to join The SportsRush in 2024. With prior experience at various media outlets across genres, Sneha has been following the sport for the past three years. What started from coffee table banter with her friends arguing for their favorite teams, soon developed into a deep-rooted love for the sport. Before she knew it, Sneha was passionately following the offseason, tracking trades, draft prospects, and heartbreaking retirements. The two teams she holds closest to her heart are the Philadelphia Eagles and the San Francisco 49ers. The last two years have been quite eventful for Sneha, as both of her favorite teams made it to the Super Bowl in consecutive seasons. However, her first live game ended in heartbreak when the Kansas City Chiefs defeated the Eagles on the grandest stage. The disappointment carried into the following year when the Chiefs beat the 49ers. Even Jason Kelce announced his retirement, which she wasn't thrilled about, but she appreciates that he's still connected to the league in various ways. When it comes to covering a story, it's not just the on-field action that excites Sneha but also the behind-the-scenes strategies, stories, and business dealings. She currently has over 400 articles to her name. Outside the NFL, Sneha finds solace in fiction. Whether it's books, films, anime, or video games, as long as there is a good story with creative expression, she's there for it. On the flip side, Sneha also likes to code and is an avid ML developer. What little time is left when she is not writing, consuming, or coding, Sneha likes to play the guitar.

Share this article

Don’t miss these