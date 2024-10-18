mobile app bar

Guardians vs. Royals: Patrick Mahomes’ Two-Word Boost for Kansas City as Travis Kelce Roots For Cleveland

Braden Ramsey
Published

Patrick Mahomes

Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

Travis Kelce and Patrick Mahomes might be on the same side on the gridiron. But it’s a different story when it comes to the diamond.

While the TNF game between the Broncos and Saints was ongoing, Travis and Mahomes were more focused on the American League Championship Series (ALCS). As Travis took to X to defend his love for the Cleveland Guardians after their walk-off win in Game 3, Mahomes couldn’t help but poke his TE, with just two words:

While Kelce’s allegiances lie with the Guardians, Mahomes lies with the Kansas City Royals, of whom he is a part-owner.

While Kelce was celebrating the Guardians’ victory on Twitter/X., he had to defend himself for not wearing Guardians gear when he attended Game 1 of the series at Yankee Stadium earlier this week, alongside his popstar girlfriend.

Unfortunately for Mahomes, his squad was knocked out of the playoffs by the New York Yankees in the ALDS (Division Series). Fans were quick to point out the Royals’ shortcomings to Mahomes in his comment section.

The Royals and Guardians are both members of MLB’s AL Central division. Kansas City claimed seven of their first nine head-to-head matchups this season, but Cleveland took three of the final four on their way to a division title.

Despite having Kelce in their corner, the Guardians didn’t let him off the hook for his Game 1 attire. They challenged him to show up to Game 4 clad entirely in their gear.

We’ll see if Kelce rises to the occasion. The Yankees currently lead the best-of-seven series 2-1. Game 4 is tomorrow at 8:08 p.m. E.T. on TruTV/TBS.

