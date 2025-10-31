Ryan Fitzpatrick Says No to De’Von Achane Trade Amid Chiefs’ Rumor

De’Von Achane has been one of the brightest spots in what’s been an up-and-down season for the Miami Dolphins. Despite Miami’s offensive inconsistencies, Achane has emerged as a dynamic dual-threat back, explosive on the ground and dangerous through the air. Averaging well over 6 yards per carry and ranking among the league’s leaders in yards per touch, the 24-year-old running back has quickly cemented himself as one of the NFL’s most electric playmakers.

Advertisement

However, recent trade chatter has thrown Achane’s future in Miami into question. Reports surfaced linking the Kansas City Chiefs, rumored to be planning a $28 million blockbuster move to strengthen their Super Bowl push, to Achane as a potential target.

With the Dolphins hovering around .500 and battling injuries to key players like Tyreek Hill and Darren Waller, speculation began that Mike McDaniel might entertain offers for his star running back.

That’s when former NFL quarterback Ryan Fitzpatrick stepped in to shut down the idea. On his latest podcast appearance, Fitzpatrick passionately opposed the idea of ​​Achane joining Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs.

“Achane’s a stud, man,” Fitzpatrick said. “I was curious if there were going to be any trade rumors with him. I heard Kansas City, and it was like — no, please no! They don’t need a weapon like that. We don’t need to see Kansas City get their hands on Achane.”

Fitzpatrick’s comments reflect what many NFL fans are feeling: that Achane’s speed and versatility could make the Chiefs’ offense nearly unstoppable. Already armed with Mahomes, Travis Kelce, and Rashee Rice returning from injury, Kansas City doesn’t lack offensive firepower. Adding Achane would likely tilt the balance of power in the AFC even further in their favor.

Statistically, Achane’s production stacks up impressively against the league’s elite running backs. According to NFL.com, his 6.8 yards per carry lead the NFL, outperforming stars like Christian McCaffrey (5.0), Breece Hall (5.6), and Derrick Henry (4.4). Despite missing some time due to injury, Achane still ranks top 10 in total rushing yards and touchdowns, an incredible feat given his limited carries compared to workhorse backs.

As rumors swirl, it’s clear why teams like Seattle and Kansas City are circling, but Fitzpatrick and most Dolphins fans have made their stance clear. Trading Achane might bring short-term assets, but it would strip Miami of a rare home-run threat who fits perfectly into Mike McDaniel’s speed-driven system.

In the end, while the Chiefs’ rumored $28 million trade plan might make sense from their perspective as they chase another Lombardi Trophy, it’s hard to justify for Miami. As Fitzpatrick put it best: “We don’t need to see Kansas City get their hands on Achane.”