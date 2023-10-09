Moments Before Longhorns’ Home Defeat to Oklahoma, Colin Cowherd Predicted Texas to be ‘One Loss’ National Champions This Season
Yashika Garg
|Published October 09, 2023
Texas Longhorns lost their first game of the season to the undefeated Oklahoma Sooners after a close game at the Cotton Bowl Stadium in Texas. However, football analyst Colin Cowherd predicted the Horns to become national champions this season. It seems at least part of his prediction came true, as the Horns suffered their first defeat.
In one of his latest tweets, Cowherd gave his two cents on the Horns winning the National championships by either going undefeated or taking no more than one loss this season. After all, the Horns did secure a mighty win against Alabama before.
Texas Folds to Oklahoma in Red River Rivalry
Colin Cowherd confidently predicted that the Texas Longhorns will either go undefeated or suffer only one loss en route to becoming national champions in college football. This bold claim was made during the intense Red River Showdown between Texas and Oklahoma. The Longhorns have already proven their strength by defeating powerhouse Alabama Crimson Tide by 34-24, establishing themselves as formidable contenders for the coveted national championship title.
Moments before the Red River Showdown, Cowherd took to X(earlier Twitter) and wrote, “Listen, Horns gonna be undefeated national champs or one loss national champs. Y’all need to just get prepared for it.”
However, not all college football fans share this belief, as expressed through various doubts and skeptical comments online. Though fans were seen mostly disagreeing, Cowherd’s tweet echoes his unwavering faith in the Longhorns’ abilities. It firmly suggests that Texas is back on top and poised for a triumphant season.
The team’s impressive early-season success, particularly their victory over Alabama, has sparked heated debates among football enthusiasts regarding their potential to secure the highly sought-after national title. Time will tell whether Texas can live up to Cowherd’s confident prediction.
Oklahoma Sooners Remain Undefeated
Oklahoma’s victory over Texas in the Red River Rivalry holds great significance, as expressed by Joe Castiglione, the athletics director for the Sooners, who has experienced numerous intense matchups. This triumph of 34-30 carries even more weight due to Oklahoma’s disappointing 6-7 season in 2022 and their humiliating 49-0 loss against Texas in the previous year’s game. What adds to its satisfaction is the captivating manner in which it unfolded, with quarterback Dillon Gabriel leading a thrilling game-winning touchdown drive during the final minutes.
Additionally, this win represents Oklahoma’s resurgence under coach Brent Venables, who took charge after Lincoln Riley and introduced a focused defensive strategy. Castiglione emphasized that although positive momentum is evident, Oklahoma remains a work in progress. But it’s commendable how their #QB1 Gabriel remained focused even with an injury.
Texas, despite their loss, showcased resilience and potential for a strong season. They displayed remarkable determination by overcoming a 10-point deficit. Although Texas faces some challenges such as turnovers and missed opportunities, their impressive performance against a formidable opponent should bolster their confidence for the upcoming College Football Playoff.
Notably, the possibility of another encounter between these two teams in December for the Big 12 title adds even more intensity to their rivalry and fuels their aspirations for playoff success. It remains to be seen, however, if they can get through the rest of the season without suffering another defeat and making it to the national championships.
