“Working for the Last 48 Hours to Get His Name”: Warren Sapp on the QB Coach Who Called Shedeur Sanders ‘Brash and Arrogant’

Warren Sapp, Shedeur Sanders

Warren Sapp (L), Shedeur Sanders (R); Credit – USA TODAY Sports

Shedeur Sanders has had to deal with all sorts of slander as the 2025 NFL Draft approaches. It all started when he announced he wasn’t going to throw at the Scouting Combine, upsetting some scouts and analysts. Then, during his media interview, Shedeur stated that there should be “no question” why a team should select him, which rubbed one anonymous QB coach the wrong way. And the coach’s comments afterward only added to the negative perception surrounding Shedeur.

So, what were the headline-grabbing remarks from this anonymous QB coach, whose team apparently holds a top-seven pick? He reportedly described Shedeur as “brash” and “arrogant.” Many, including Hall of Fame defensive tackle Warren Sapp, have since come to Shedeur’s defense, arguing that the QB’s comments were more a display of confidence than arrogance.

Sapp has even taken it a step further — actively searching for the evaluator’s name so he can talk some sense into him. On an episode of Thee Pregame Show, a podcast known for covering all things Deion Sanders-related, Sapp stated that he plans to leak details about the evaluator’s personality to the media and see how he likes it.

“A coach who’s not a decision-maker wants to make that call about our quarterback? (Sapp works for the Colorado Buffaloes as a Senior quality control analyst)… I’ve been working for the last 48 hours to get his name. If I get a name, we’re going to do a deep dive into his life. He’s gonna wish he never did that. If you’re not a decision-maker, shut up. He doesn’t understand what it’s like to be the baby of a family like that.”

It’s a harsh criticism of the coach and one that could even be seen as a threat, possibly. Yet, it’s hard to feel like it wasn’t warranted. Marcellus Wiley made a good point on his podcast the other day when talking about the situation. He noted whichever team said this is probably the seventh team on the draft board. Because a headline would never say “A team in the top seven.” To Wiley, that phrase way too specific. 

The seventh team in the draft this year is the New York Jets.

If they were the ones who leaked the comments, oh boy, do we have a problem. The Jets just rostered one of the most brash and outspoken quarterbacks in Aaron Rodgers. They would be the last team expected to turn away from a QB prospect over personality traits like those.

Nevertheless, in the days since, Shedeur has spoken out, telling people and scouts not to believe the media. He believes they’re just trying to tank his stock and that any team that passes on him will regret it.

“Everybody tryna make my stock drop right now,” Shedeur said when talking to a Raider fan who wanted him to be their next quarterback. “So who knows man? You know just how life gets. But it is what it is. It’s fool gold, it ain’t real. Don’t believe the media.” 

It seems Shedeur isn’t letting the comments get to him—he probably expected this. Deion must have prepared him for the naysayers and critics bound to emerge during this process. After all, Deion once went through the same thing, and look how he turned out.

At the end of the day, Shedeur is his father’s son through and through. Teams should recognize that and take a chance on him now before he becomes a sensation in the NFL.

