Aaron Rodgers Opens Up About Overcoming “a Lot Of Sadness” After Season Ending Achilles Injury

The highly anticipated NFL season kicked off with soaring hopes for the New York Jets’ star quarterback. However, just four snaps into the game against the Buffalo Bills, disaster struck. Fans watched in dismay as their beloved QB was forced to leave the field. Aaron Rodgers, after an impressive 18-year tenure with the Green Bay Packers, was gearing up for a fresh start at 39. Unfortunately, his excitement was short-lived, as he faced one of the most challenging injuries in his illustrious career.

In a remarkable turn of events, Aaron Rodgers is defying the odds with an astonishing recovery following a season-ending Achilles tear. The key to his rapid recovery? A successful speed bridge surgery performed by the renowned orthopedic surgeon, Dr. Neal ElAttrache. Rodgers, driven by his determination, has expressed his eagerness to return to the field this season. While he has been seeing rapid progress, the QB opened up about the challenges he faced during his injury ordeal.

Aaron Rodgers has been extremely open about his journey post-injury, giving regular updates on his podcast sessions with Pat McAfee, interviews, and even giving fans a glimpse as he struts onto the field during Jets’ games. But in an exclusive interview with People magazine, the QB went into depth into his mental and emotional experience during the journey, as he got super vulnerable.

Aaron Rodgers Faced a “Tough Time” in a “Rough Place”

Earlier this week, Aaron Rodgers opened up about the mix of feelings he’s been going through since he got injured last month. He was really thankful for all the support and care he got, especially after his surgery. In the exclusive interview, Rodgers revealed his growing determination and inner strength that will undoubtedly shape his path to recovery, and how people around him supported him during this tough time,

“It’s been a grind. Frustration, sadness — a lot of sadness…[They] brought me food, took care of me, checked on me, FaceTime’d me, called me. So I’m really thankful for everybody who reached out. It was a tough time, and I was in a rough place.”

Rodgers shared a heartwarming insight, mentioning the strong support he received from people worldwide who have gone through similar injuries, calling them a “close-knit” community. He also recalled a meaningful conversation he had with Vikings QB Kirk Cousins, who recently faced a similar Achilles injury during a game against the Green Bay Packers, talking about how it’s a tough rehab.

Despite facing challenges in his recovery, the former Green Bay Packer QB acknowledged that he’s still in the process of regaining full mobility. However, taking the field at the Jets game last Sunday, even just to throw the ball, provided a much-needed sense of normalcy. He expressed how it made him feel like an integral part of the team, a feeling he often misses when sidelined due to injury.

Rodgers, ever mindful of his role model status, shared that he holds a deep sense of responsibility towards the young fans who look up to him. He recounted his own childhood, admiring his favorite players and dreaming of an NFL career. Now, when he encounters these aspiring young athletes at games or on the streets, he takes the time to connect, knowing firsthand the impact such interactions can have on a young person’s aspirations.