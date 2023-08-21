Months Before Signing $35,000,000 Contract Extension Deal in 2022, Kirk Cousins Generously Donated $500,000 to Social Justice Committee

Minnesota Vikings’ Quarterback Kirk Cousins, who signed a lucrative $35,000,000 one year contract extension last year, is known for being an individual who keeps giving back to community. Doing exactly that, just months before agreeing to his extension deal in 2022, he had donated half a million dollars to the Social Justice Committee.

Unlike most of his peers, Kirk is the not exactly your ‘flaunt it if you have it’ kind of a QB. In fact, he is the exact opposite of that. He is not an over the top individual covered with bling, flaunting his money. In fact, he is a soft spoken family man who gives utmost importance to his family, his game, and his community, making sure he is giving back to people who stand behind him and shower him with love and admiration.

Kirk Cousins is the Gift That Keeps on Giving

The star QB’s $500,000 donation to the Social Justice Committee, which he made through his and Julie Cousins’ Foundation, had earned him a lot of praise, even from the rival fans. The Vikings Social Justice Committee, formed in 2018, involves players and coaches working on important issues like criminal justice reform, education, and voter registration.

It seeks to make a meaningful impact in lives and tackles issues like racism, hate, and inequality. Kirk Cousins, after making the donation, had said during one of his media sessions, as per the Star Tribune, that “he and his wife didn’t think twice before making the donation.”

While the donations Kirk makes does say a lot about who he is, the Netflix documentary “Quarterback”, which released on July 12th this year, gave us an even more profound glimpse into the life of the Vikings QB. The Number 8 is truly down to earth. A man who wears checkered shirts which his wife picks picks out for him, who drives around in his Station wagon- a car with which most Americans can identify with.

Moreover, unlike most swanky QBs, he doesn’t even care for most of the high-end expensive stuff. All this, despite his whopping $ 231,669,486 career earning which he has accumulated in his 11-year spell in NFL, proves that he truly deserves all the love he gets from his admirers.

Uncertain Future in Minnesota – Still No contract Extension for Kirk Cousins

While Kirk did sign a $35,000,000 extension with Vikings last year, his financial association with the team doesn’t go beyond 2023 season. This might be his last season with his beloved Minnesota Vikings. This is because the idea of a contract extension is currently out of the window, at least until the 2023 season comes to a close.

While Kirk has expressed his desire to stay beyond this season in Minnesota, he also had no problems in admitting that like everyone else, he also has to truly earn his contract extension. He said, “in NFL, player shouldn’t be entitled and all you can do is go out and play, and teams are allowed to do whatever they want to do.” This signals his desire to finish on a high this season and hopefully earn a contract extension.

No contract extension next year will end his five year partnership with Vikings. If that happens, it would be a disappointing end for a man who feels strongly attached to Minnesota.