“My Heart Breaks for His Family”: Shannon Sharpe Reacts to Rondale Moore’s Passing at 25

The National Football League and the greater football community as a whole are continuing to mourn the loss of Minnesota Vikings wide receiver Rondale Moore, after the 25-year-old was found deceased in the garage of his Indiana home with a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

While the case remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department, Moore’s former teammates, coaches, and others with whom he crossed paths throughout his football journey continue to speak out in support of both him and his family.

During the most recent episode of his Night Cap podcast, NFL Hall of Famer Shannon Sharpe also took the time to deliver a tearful tribute to the former second-round draft pick.

“You don’t know. I promise you. You don’t know,” Sharpe noted in reference to Moore’s mental health issues.

“I can’t even begin to fathom the burden that that young man was carrying. My heartbreaks for his family, his friends, his loved ones… He thought this was his only way. This was the only way that the pain would go away. Something so hard, so heavy, that someone would take their own life, reportedly. You don’t know how bad pain is… Until you walk the mile in that man’s shoes, you have no earthly idea.”

Sharpe’s co-host and Cincinnati Bengals legend, Chad “Ochocinco” Johnson, appeared to be at a loss for words, opting to simply shake his head at the tragic loss of life that occurred on Saturday afternoon. In the few words that he was able to get out, the former wide receiver simply suggested that “life is just beginning” at the age of 25.

In his official statement, the Vikings head coach, Kevin O’Connell, described the late wide receiver as “a humble, soft-spoken, and respectful young man,” and that sentiment has been corroborated by the various anecdotes that continue to be shared by the many former coaches and teammates of Moore.

The Arizona Cardinals, who originally selected Moore with the 49th overall pick in the 2021 NFL Draft, also released an official statement on social media offering their condolences to those who have been impacted by his passing.

The public is currently being asked to respect the privacy of Moore’s family as his case remains under investigation by the New Albany Police Department. If you or someone you know is struggling with mental health issues, please be advised to reach out to either a loved one or a professional, or to contact the National Suicide and Crisis Lifeline at 988.